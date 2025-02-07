San Antonio FC Signs Forward Diogo Pacheco

February 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has signed forward Diogo Pacheco, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are excited to bring Diogo to San Antonio," said SAFC Head Coach Carlos Llamosa. "Diogo is a versatile and creative player in the final third who will make us stronger offensively."

Pacheco spent the 2024 season with FC Tulsa, logging 1,301 minutes in 27 matches during USL Championship play. He finished second on the team in goals (4) and shots (30), while leading the squad in assists. Prior to that, the winger played two seasons in MLS Next Pro with Minnesota United 2, registering 11 goals and 10 assists in 47 appearances.

Born in Lisbon, Portugal, Pacheco grew up playing with the prestigious Benfica academy. In 2018, he moved stateside to play collegiately at the University of Akron. In his four seasons with the Zips, Pacheco made 52 appearances, recording 17 goals and 11 assists. He earned back-to-back First Team All-MAC honors after leading the team in goals, shots and shots on goal in his final two years.

San Antonio FC training camp is currently underway prior to kicking off the 2025 USL Championship season at home, hosting Monterey Bay F.C. on Saturday, March 8. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

