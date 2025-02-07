SRFC Unified Team Offers Unique Volunteer Experience for Soccer Players

February 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Are you an avid soccer player looking to get involved in a program that celebrates inclusion and teamwork? Republic FC's Unified Team is looking for volunteers to be a part of the squad for the upcoming season.

A collaboration between the club and Special Olympics, the SRFC Unified Team is dedicated to promoting social inclusion, bringing together people with intellectual disabilities (athletes) and people without (Unified Partners) through shared experiences including training sessions, competitions, and team bonding activities. Unified Sports are inspired by a simple principle: training together and playing together is a quick path to friendship and understanding.

Led by Republic FC Manager of Soccer Programming Filip Handl, a longtime Special Olympics volunteer, the team is now in its third year and with several athletes slated to return for another year, the club is looking to add new Unified Partners to the roster.

This is a great opportunity for individuals to get involved with their community through the game of soccer, while also representing the Indomitable Club on and off the pitch. It is open to players ages 16+ and may also be eligible for high school community service (depending on individual school requirements).

Unified Partner Shawn Kiehn has been with the team since its inaugural 2023 campaign, and will return for his third year. "The team is a lot of fun to work with. Everyone is positive and just enjoys being together as a team," he said. "Sports have such a unique way of bringing people together and building community. This is a group of people that probably would have never crossed paths, but because of our shared love of soccer we've been able to build something really special, and we get to do it while representing Republic FC which is just amazing."

Anyone interested in joining the team is invited to a free clinic and tryout from 9:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday, February 15 at the Robertson Community Center Futsal Courts. Registration is open now through February 13 at SacRepublicFC.com/Unified-Team.

Once the team is selected, practices will begin on February 19 and continue every Wednesday throughout the season. On March 22, the team will play its first match of the year, hosting the Unified Team from fellow USL club Colorado Springs Switchbacks. In September, the Indomitable Club will face off with Switchbacks on the road. Additional matches, special events, and team activities will be added to the calendar throughout the year.

