SWB RailRiders Game Notes

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (62-55) vs Omaha Storm Chasers (55-62)

Game 119 | Road Game 59 | Werner Park | Papillion, NE | Wednesday, August 24, 2022 | First Pitch 7:05 PM (CST)

RHP Sean Boyle (0-1, 7.56) vs RHP Daniel Mengden (6-4, 4.45)

BOYLE: Took no decision, 5.0 IP, 3 H, ER, 2 BB, 5 K @ St. Paul 8/19 (5-3 L)

MENGDEN: Took no decision, 5.2 scoreless IP, 3 H, 4 BB, 4 K @ Louisville 8/17 (4-3 W)

LAST TIME OUT

PAPILLION, NE (August 23, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders bested the Omaha Storm Chasers 5-4 at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska, on Tuesday night. The RailRiders scored all five runs over the first four innings to take the first meeting between these franchises since August 17, 1990.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre struck in the top of the first when Miguel Andujar hit a 2-2 offering from Max Castillo down the left field line for his 13th home run of the season to give the RailRiders a 1-0 lead.

A Blake Perkins sac fly in the second extended the lead before a Freddy Fermin home run put Omaha on the board. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added a run in the third on a sacrifice fly from Ben Rortvedt. Armando Alvarez hit a two-run shot to left in the fourth off Castillo to extend the lead to 5-1. It was Alvarez's 12th of the season and second on this road trip. Fermin's second solo home run of the night cut the RailRiders lead down to three after seven complete. In the eighth, Nick Loftin homered off Michael Gomez, trimming the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre advantage to one at 5-4. Greg Weissert inherited a runner in the eighth and hit a batter, but induced Fermin to line out to right to end the inning.

Ryan Weber worked four innings for the RailRiders, allowing just the one run on three hits with two strikeouts and no walks. Zach Greene (9-0) notched the win with three innings of relief, allowing one run on one hit with three strikeouts. Braden Bristo pitched the ninth for his first save of the year. Castillo (2-1) allowed all five runs on seven hits over 3.1 innings and took the loss.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are on the road to face the Omaha Storm Chasers for the first time in 32 years. Entering the series, these two teams had played just twelve times in their respective franchises' histories, six times in 1989 and six times in 1990. The last time the RailRiders were in Omaha, the two split a four-game set from August 15-17, 1990.

FREE AS A THIRD - Entering play Wednesday, SWB is in a three-way tie for third with Buffalo and Jacksonville in the IL East. The team has not been in third place since April 12 (1.5 games back), 134 days ago.

CLOSING IN - There are just 35 days left until the final day of the regular season on September 28. The RailRiders have 33 games left to play (one of which is a suspended game), finding themselves three and a half games back of the lone playoff spot in the International League East.

MIXED BAG - The RailRiders are 5-5 in their last ten games played. They have an 11-7 record in August.

NOT WITH US - Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton began a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset on Saturday while the team was in Bowie, MD. The 32 year-old slugger has gone 0-for-7 with three strikeouts in two games with the Patriots. Stanton has been held out of Major League competition since July 23. He is nursing left achilles tendonitis. He had an IL stint earlier in the season that lasted from May 25 to June 4. He missed time then with a right calf strain.

ZACH ATTACK - Zach Greene picked up his ninth win of the season in relief on Tuesday. He is back in sole possession of the team lead in this category and is tied for second for the International League lead. On Tuesday, Dairon Blanco of Omaha stole second base with Greene on the mound. It was the first steal attempt off Greene by any baserunner in 2022.

RIPPED TO THE MAX - Max McDowell went 6-for-10 last week against the Saints with three doubles, a homer and five driven in. He finds himself on his second three-game hit streak of the season, his first since June 10 - June 14.

ARMANDOLORIAN - Armando Alvarez is 8 for his last 22 (.364). Of those eight hits, six of them have gone for extra bases with two homers and four doubles. He has doubled in back-to-back games after Tuesday. Alvarez has doubled in three straight games twice in the month of August from August 4 to August 6 and August 11 to August 13.

A GREG UP ON THE COMPETITION - Greg Weissert has not been charged with a run in 23 straight appearances, the longest stretch for any RailRiders pitcher this season. This scoreless streak has lasted 23.1 innings. After chalking up a save on Saturday in game one (his second of the series), Weissert is second in the International League with 18 saves behind Fernando Cruz's 22 with Louisville.

STREAKY - Oswald Peraza has an eight-game on-base streak... Ronald Guzmán also has an eight-game on-base streak... Miguel Andújar has a five-game hit streak with Scranton/Wilkes Barre... Armando Alvarez has a four-game hit streak... Phillip Evans, Max McDowell and Chad Bell have three-game hit streaks...

SPLIT THE CHECK - The RailRiders split the six-game set with St. Paul last week, their fourth series split this year. The RailRiders have now gone ten straight six-game series without losing the set (lost a three-game series to Lehigh Valley July 22-24).

ON DECK - The RailRiders return home August 30 to host the Syracuse Mets for their third to final homestand of the season. Get 2-for-1 lawn or bleacher seats online only and enjoy $2 Landshark Lager tallboys for two hours after gates open, presented by PrimoHoagies and The River.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (76-48) defeated the New York Mets 4-2. Aaron Judge hit his 48th home run and has gone deep in back-to-back games. The Yanks have won three straight games for the first time since the end of July. They get Wednesday off and start a new series in Oakland Thursday... The Somerset Patriots (70-44) defeated New Hampshire 10-6. They hit four home runs on Tuesday, something they also did on Sunday. With 173 home runs on the season now, the Patriots enter Wednesday two home runs shy of their season franchise record of 175, which was set last year. Deivi García goes tonight at 7:05 PM EST... The Hudson Valley Renegades (61-53) lost to Hickory 3-2. Jasson Domínguez went 2-for-4 with a double, a single, a stolen base and a run scored. Juan Carela starts tonight at 7:05 PM EST... The Tampa Tarpons (54-59) lost 5-1 to Clearwater in the opener. They look to bounce back tonight at 6:30 PM EST...

