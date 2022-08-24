Verrett Shines in Wednesday Matinee, a 3-1 Wings Win

The Wings were victorious over the Indianapolis Indians, 3-1, this Wednesday afternoon at Victory Park. The series is now tied 1-1.

The Red Wings sent RHP Logan Verrett (6-7)to the bump today who threw seven innings of one run ball. He gave up 5 hits and fanned 6 in his 7th quality start this season, which leads the Wings' pitching staff.

In the top of the first SS Lucius Fox *scored on a ground out from *1B John Nogowski, making it his 11th run batted in this season. This is the 8th time in a row that the Red Wings have been the first team to score in a game.

In the bottom of the fourth the Indians tied the score at 1 on an RBI single.

The Wings then regained the lead in the top of the eighth on an RBI single by SS Lucius Fox *which scored *CF Andrew Stevenson *making it 2-1. *Nogowski *then added another RBI to his cache with a groundout that scored *Fox extending their lead to 3-1.

RHP Connor Sadzeck came in for relief in the bottom of the eighth inning and struck out three in a row after giving up one hit.

The Wings then sent *RHP Jordan Weems *to the rubber who recorded his 15th save this year after throwing a scoreless ninth inning.

The Wings set a new season-high in stolen bases after stealing 7 in today's contest, the most since at least 2004.

After a win in today's contest, the Wings look to take the 2-1 series advantage on Thursday night with *RHP Joan Adon *(0-1) for game 3 of this series at 7:05 pm.

