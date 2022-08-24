Game Information: Rochester Red Wings (53-65) vs. Indianapolis Indians (59-57)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 1:35 PM ET

GAME #117 / Home #59: Rochester Red Wings (53-65) vs. Indianapolis Indians (59-57)

PROBABLES: RHP Logan Verrett (6-7, 3.98) vs. RHP Jerad Eickhoff (5-5, 4.45)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Behind Osvaldo Bido's first Triple-A quality start and a tie-breaking, eighth-inning solo blast by Cal Mitchell, the Indians bested the Red Wings for their fourth consecutive victory last night, 3-2. The lone blemish on Bido's season-high 6.0-inning line came via a solo home run off the bat of Nick Banks in the second inning to give Rochester an early lead. The Indians then backed their starting pitcher with a pair of runs in the sixth. After Drew Maggi led off the inning with a single, he reached second on a fielders' choice put into play by Hoy Park and raced off to third safely as Rochester left the bag open. With the bases juiced, Mitchell lined a single into right field to score one, and a bases-loaded walk to Diego Castillo put Indy ahead, 2-1. The Red Wings knotted the game at 2-2 with a two-out, solo home run off the bat of Taylor Gushue in the seventh. Mitchell then launched his eighth home run with Indianapolis this season one inning later to score the game-winning run.

WINNING WAYS: Sunday afternoon's victory was Indianapolis' fourth straight win and put the team two games above .500 for the first time since June 22 (34-32). The four-game winning streak is the Indians longest since they won a season-high five consecutive games from April 8-13. After falling a season-high six games below .500 on July 22 (41-47), they are 17-10 and have lost consecutive games only twice. The Indians have been a season-high four games above .500 twice, on May 25 following Game 1 of a doubleheader (23-19) and on April 13 following a no-hitter and five-game winning streak (6-2).

THE QUALITY START CLUB: Osvaldo Bido tossed his first quality start since slinging 7.0 two-hit, shutout innings on Aug. 26, 2021 with Double-A Altoona vs. Richmond last night. Through a season-high 6.0 innings, he fanned seven and surrendered just one run via a solo home run in the second inning. His seven punchouts were one shy of tying his season high, set on Aug. 4 vs. Louisville (8k in 3.0ip). Bido now has 20 strikeouts in four August starts (16.2ip), which is his most in a single month this season. The quality start was Indy's seventh of the season and first since today's starter, Jerad Eickhoff, tossed 6.0 two-run innings in a loss to Columbus on July 14.

CAL IN THE CLUTCH: Cal Mitchell launched his second game-winning home run in his past three games last night to lift Indianapolis to a win over Rochester. After driving in the team's first run of the game via an RBI single in a two-run sixth inning, Mitchell broke a 2-2 tie with his eighth home run with Indianapolis this season. It was his third multi-hit performance in his last five games, and he has now hit safely in 35 of his last 39 Triple-A games since May 4. In that time, Mitchell owns a .336 average (51-for-152) with 17 extra-base hits, 32 RBI and 19 runs scored. The outfielder has hit safely in 46 of 57 games with Indianapolis this season, good for a .327 average (69-for-211), eight home runs, 44 RBI and .908 OPS.

GOTTA HAND IT TO HIM: Indians closer Eric Hanhold worked around a leadoff walk to earn his sixth save in as many opportunities in August and his ninth of the season. His nine saves in 10 opportunities with Indianapolis marks a new career high for the right-hander, besting his eight with Double-A Binghamton in 2018. In addition to his eighth save last night, he extended his dominant streak and now hasn't been charged with an earned run over his last 13 appearances (14.1ip) with a 0.98 WHIP and .200 average against (10-for-50). Since Aug. 3 (1) he is working an 8.1-inning scoreless streak with just five baserunners allowed (0.60 WHIP) and a .111 average against (3-for-27). After being scored upon multiple times in three consecutive appearances from May 3-12, Hanhold is 9-for-10 in save opportunities and has only been scored upon in eight of 25 appearances.

DEFENSE WINS BALLGAMES: The Indians have not committed an error over their last 10 games (dating back to Aug. 12 at Memphis), which is the longest active streak among all minor and major league teams and is tied for the longest errorless streak in MiLB this season (also: Nashville and Lehigh Valley). They are just one of three teams (also: Milwaukee, Double-A Amarillo) to not commit an error since last Tuesday. It is Indianapolis' longest streak without an error since going 11 consecutive games during the 2006 season (April 6-17). San Diego leads all of professional baseball with a 16-game errorless streak from April 7-23.

TODAY: With a 5-2 record through seven games of the 12-game homestand, the Indians will look to continue their winning ways today as they continue their six-game series with Rochester. This series is the first time that the two have faced off since the 2019 season, when they split the six-game season series, 3-3, with Indianapolis going 2-1 at Victory Field. Since 1988, the Indians own the advantage in the Circle City, 51-45. Taking the mound for Indianapolis will be Jerad Eickhoff, who is 5-0 in six total career starts against Rochester with a 2.53 ERA (9er/32.0ip), 1.03 WHIP and .205 average against (24-for-117). Countering for the Red Wings is right-hander Logan Verrett, who has allowed one unearned run in 3.0 career relief innings against Indianapolis from his 2017 campaign with Norfolk.

THIS DAY IN 1986: The Indians outlasted Nashville in a 15-inning, 4-hour and 18-minute marathon at Bush Stadium, 7-6. The Sounds led 5-2 through 7 1/2 innings, but the Indians plated three runs in the eighth to eventually force extras. Both teams were held scoreless until the 15th when the visitors plated one, only to see Indy respond with two in the bottom half and score the game-winning run on an RBI, extra-base hit by Rene Gonzalez. George Wright and Razor Shines each went yard for the Indians, with Wright leading the team with three total hits.

