Rochester Red Wings, RIT/NTID, and Rochester School for the Deaf Partner for Deaf Culture Day

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings, in partnership with Rochester Institute of Technology's National Technical Institute for the Deaf and Rochester School for the Deaf, will host the third Deaf Culture Day at Frontier Field, on Friday, September 16. The 6:05 p.m. game is against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

Interpreters from Interpretek will be on site during the game at Frontier Field to assist fans at the Ticket Office, concession stands, guest services, Team Store, and various other locations around the ballpark. The 7th inning will be a "silent inning," without public address announcements or music, to raise further awareness about deafness. Portions of the game will be captioned on the videoboard.

The National Anthem and God Bless America will be performed in sign language by NTID's traveling performance troupe Sunshine 2.0.

The Red Wings will don American Sign Language jerseys which will be auctioned off to benefit NTID and RSD. The game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off online at RedWingsBaseball.com/Auction.

Rochester Red Wings General Manager Dan Mason said:

"Based on the popularity and success of our first event in 2019, we are proud to partner with NTID for our third annual Deaf Culture Day at Frontier Field. It's been such a unique event, and we look forward to making this a true celebration of the Deaf community and the important impact that deaf citizens have had in Rochester. We look forward to hosting many deaf members of the Rochester community and their families, as well as members of the RIT/NTID student body, while educating all fans about Deaf culture."

RIT/NTID President Gerry Buckley added:

"RIT/NTID is thrilled to be working with the Red Wings on our third Deaf Culture Day. We are grateful for the organization's commitment to Rochester's Deaf community-one of the largest per capita in the nation-and know that Sept. 16 will be a great night for our students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the rest of the Rochester area."

RSD will be collecting school supplies during the game. Fans donating school supply items will receive $2 off their ticket. The discount only applies to in-person purchases at the Ticket Office. Fans will show their supply and drop it off at Guest Services the day of the game. Items that RSD is in need of are listed here.

For more information regarding your ticket purchase, e-mail efriedman@RedWingsBaseball.com or visit the Rochester Red Wings website.

