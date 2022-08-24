Harper Provides The Heroics

(Allentown, PA) - Bryce Harper hit a walk-off two-run double against Michael Tonkin (5-2) in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (66-53) a 6-5 win over the Gwinnett Stripers (58-61). The IronPigs rallied from four runs down to win the game.

Donny Sands started the inning off with a single against Tonkin then advanced to third base on a single by Will Toffey. Jorge Bonifacio was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Chris Sharpe entered the game to replace Bonifacio. Scott Kingery hit an RBI single for the first run of the inning then Ali Castillo added a two-run single, which set up Harper to win the game with the two-run double.

Gwinnett took an early 3-0 lead against Zach Warren in the top of the third inning as Taylor Motter hit a two-run home run and a wild pitch by Warren. Kingery hit a home run against Connor Johnstone to get Lehigh Valley on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third inning. Dalton Guthrie then scored on a groundout by Darick Hall.

The Stripers added a run against James Marvel in the top of the fifth inning as Rylan Bannon hit a sacrifice fly and then saw Motter hit a solo home run against Erik Miller in the top of the seventh inning to take a 5-2 lead.

Francisco Morales (3-3) earned the win by pitching a scoreless top of the ninth inning. Harper finished the game going 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI, and one strikeout.

The IronPigs and Gwinnett Stripers continue their series on Thursday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

