Indians Extend Errorless Streak in 3-1 Loss

August 24, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians had their four-game winning streak snapped as they were defeated by the Rochester Red Wings on Wednesday afternoon at Victory Field, 3-1.

With an errorless nine innings, the Indians (59-58) now own the longest streak without an error in Minor League Baseball this season at 11 games. It also ties the team's 2006 11-game errorless streak as its longest since 2005.

After a one-out double by Lucius Fox and run-scoring groundout by John Nogowski in the top of the first inning, Indians starter Jerad Eickhoff stranded runners in scoring position and held the Red Wings (54-65) to just one additional hit through his remaining 4.0 innings.

The Indians (59-58) knotted the game at one run apiece in the fourth inning following a one-out double by Diego Castillo. With two outs, Cal Mitchell roped a run-scoring single to extend his RBI streak to four consecutive games. Mitchell and Mason Martin led the Indians' offense with two hits each.

Rochester recorded its first hit since the third inning in the eighth to plate two runs and take a 3-1 lead. Andrew Stevenson led off the frame with a single and was driven in one batter later on a Lucius Fox RBI knock off Nick Mears (L, 0-1). After Fox swiped both second and third base - extending the Red Wings' total to six on the day - he scored on another RBI groundout by Nogowski.

Red Wings starter Logan Verrett (W, 7-7) fanned six batters over 7.0 innings. Connor Sadzeck and Jordan Weems (S, 15) each struck out the side in the final two frames.

Indianapolis and Rochester will face each other again tomorrow at 7:05 PM ET for the halfway mark of the six-game series. RHP Mike Burrows (1-3, 4.31) will take the mound for the Indians, with RHP Joan Adon (0-1, 7.70) countering for the Red Wings.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.