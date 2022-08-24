Iowa Earns Second Straight Win

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (54-65) made it two straight wins to start the series with their victory over the St. Paul Saints (57-60) by a score of 4-2, Wednesday at Principal Park.

For the second consecutive game, Iowa got five scoreless innings out of their starter, this time from Wyatt Short. Short allowed just five hits and one walk while striking out five, throwing a career-high 63 pitches.

The offense gave him some run support with two runs in the second inning on RBI singles from Narciso Crook and Matt Mervis. John Hicks padded their lead in the fourth inning with a solo home run, putting Iowa ahead 3-0.

CD Pelham kept the Saints off the board with a scoreless sixth inning, but St. Paul got solo home runs from Braden Bishop and Michael Helman in the seventh to make it a one-run game.

Mervis clubbed a solo home run for his third hit in the game to bring Iowa's lead back to two, all Jeremiah Estrada and Manuel Rodriguez would need as they each spun scoreless innings with two strikeouts to cap off their second win in a row.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Wyatt Short threw five scoreless innings for Iowa today, allowing just five hits and one walk. He threw 75% (47-of-63) of his pitches for strikes, striking out five batters.

- Matt Mervis was Iowa's only player to record a multi-hit game today, going 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, two runs batted in and a walk.

- After allowing one run last night, Iowa's pitching staff surrendered just two runs in today's contest. St. Paul has recorded just three runs on 15 hits through the first two games of the series.

Iowa and St. Paul will play game three of their series tomorrow, with first pitch from Principal Park set for 6:38 pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

