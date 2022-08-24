Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 24 at Indianapolis

August 24, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (53-65) at Indianapolis Indians (59-57)

Wednesday, August 24, 2022 - 1:35p.m. ET - Victory Field - Indianapolis, IN

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Logan Verrett (6-7, 3.98) vs. RHP Jerad Eickhoff (5-5, 4.45)

WE'RE STILL UNPACKING: The Rochester Red Wings dropped the series opening game to Indianapolis yesterday, 3-2, after LF Nick Banks and C Taylor Gushue both recorded homers...starter RHP Patrick Murphy worked four no-hit, shutout innings and exited with a 1-0 lead...after a two-run 6th inning by Indy put the Indians out in front, C Taylor Gushue hit a game-tying homer in the top half of the 7th...an 8th-inning homer surrendered by RHP Curtis Taylor ended up being enough to push Indianapolis over Rochester...the Wings moved to 53-65 on the year and 18-20 in contests decided by one run...RHP Logan Verrett gets the ball for the Wings in the day-time matchup Wednesday afternoon.

TUESDAY WOES: The Red Wings continue to struggle on Tuesday, the opening game of series dropping to 6-12 following yesterday's loss...the Wings post their worst batting average of the week on Tuesdays, hitting just .208 (123-for-590), nearly 30 points lower than any other day (excluding Mondays)...similarly, the Wings post their worst ERA on Tuesday, 5.42 (94 ER / 156 IP), nearly half a point higher than any other day (excluding Mondays)...

Only three teams (CHA - 4, OMA - 5, SYR - 5) have fewer wins on Tuesdays

NO HITS FOR YOU: RHP Patrick Murphy made his second start of the season yesterday, working four innings without allowing a hit...this is the first start of his career he has held the opposing team hitless through more than two innings pitched

Wings starting pitchers have not allowed a hit in 12 innings dating back to the third inning of the contest on 8/20, spanning across three games (Cavalli- 3 IP, Ponce de Leon- 5 IP, Murphy- 4 IP)

Over the past four games (8/19), starting pitchers have posted 13.76 strikeouts per nine innings (17.2 IP/27 SO).

NOT SO SMOOTH CRIMINAL: The Wings were caught stealing twice yesterday for just the second time all year (last: 5/24 @ SYR)...Rochester has a stolen base success rate of 81% (128-for-149) good for fifth highest in the International League and has the sixth most stolen bases, 26 behind the leading Omaha Storm Chaser (147).

2-OUT WARRIORS: The Wings do their best hitting with two down in the inning, posting a .263 batting average (342-for-1299)...this is compared to their .247 clip with one out and .254 clip with no outs in an inning.

SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES: The Wings surrendered just three runs in yesterday's game, now making it three games where the Wings have allowed a combined six runs...in the last three games, they've allowed 16 hits, struck out 29 and walked nine.

If you erase the back-to-back games where they allowed nine runs (on 8/18-19), the Wings have allowed eight runs in their previous five games.

If you erase their back-to-back nine-run games and their 11-run game on 8/14, the Wings have allowed 10 runs in their last six games...if you exclude those three blowups mixed in there.

THIS HOMER THING IS SWEET: LF Nick Banks and C Taylor Gushue each hit solo home runs in last night's contest, accounting for both of the Wings' runs in the game...the Red Wings have now homered in three consecutive games for the first time since 8/7-8/10 when they hit a total of six home runs during that span.

This marks the first multi-homer game for the wings since 8/10, and their 26th multi-homer game of the season.

Rochester ranks 17th among 20 International League teams in the home run category with 107 long balls hit this year, 59 less than Memphis and Durham, who are tied for the lead with 166 each.

PLEASE TAKE ONE, ONLY ONE: The Wings went the night without a player picking up more than one knock in their lineup...this is the fourth time in the month of August they haven't had a multi-hit performance in a game, their first since August 17.

The Wings have a collective 253 multi-hit performance across 118 games, averaging out to 2.1/game.

PUNCHING TICKETS: In Tuesday's loss, Wings pitchers collected nine strikeouts...the Wings have now struck out nine or more batters in each of their last 13 games, including 10+ K's in six of their last ten...

The Wings rank fourth among international League teams in strikeouts recorded with 1,098...42 K's off the lead (WOR-1,140).

CLUB 1K: After collecting five hits in last night's loss, Rochester sits with 1,002 hits on the year...they join just six other teams to cross the 1K hit mark so far...the Wings have averaged 8.5 hits per game this season.

LOCKED AND LOGAN-ED: Rochester sends former Baltimore Oriole and New York Met, RHP Logan Verrett to the mound Wednesday afternoon, coming off a performance on 8/16 in which he delivered his team-leading sixth quality start of the year (6 IP/1 ER)...

Through two appearances in August, he has allowed just two earned in 11 innings pitched (1.64 ERA)

Since July 1st (6 G, 4 GS), he has allowed just three walks in 30.1 IP, striking out 21 (7.0 K/BB)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.