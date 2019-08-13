SWB Game Notes

SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (65-54) @ CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS (64-54)

RHP Brian Keller (0-0, 2.57) vs. LHP Kyle Kubat (3-1, 5.59)

| Game No. 120 | BB&T Ballpark | Charlotte, NC | August 13, 2019 | First Pitch 7:04 p.m. |

MOOSIC, PA (August 11, 2019) -- The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders mustered only three hits as they fell to the Gwinnett Stripers 3-1 on Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. The contest wraps up a season-long nine-game homestand for the RailRiders in which they went 3-6.

Yankees top prospect Deivi Garcia turned in one of his best outings in Triple-A this season, though his final line is not indicative of how well he pitched. The 20-year-old righty allowed two runs on three hits in 4.1 innings, striking out five and walking two. At one point in the outing, Garcia (1-3) retired 10 consecutive Gwinnett batters.

The RailRiders took an early lead in the bottom of the first when Ryan McBroom doubled off the top of the wall in centerfield, chasing home Tyler Wade with the first run of the game. The SWB first baseman finished 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and an RBI, his third straight game with a run-scoring two-base hit.

Gwinnett took the lead in the top of the fifth after Garcia yielded back-to-back singles to Jack Lopez and Sean Kazmar Jr. Trevor Lane entered and walked Drew Waters to load the bases, and with two outs in the frame a three-run double from Ryan LaMarre unloaded the bases and put the Stripers on top 3-1. Lane settled down as he threw a 1-2-3 frame in the sixth as he was making his Triple-A debut in the contest after being promoted early Sunday morning. Rex Brothers contributed 2.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen in the seventh and eighth, and extended an 8.1-inning scoreless streak across his last eight appearances.

David Sosebee worked a scoreless top of the ninth, and the RailRiders brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth after a Terrance Gore double. A.J. Minter struck out pinch hitter Erik Kratz to finish the ballgame and earn his fourth save of the season.

SLUGGISH IN THE SUMMER HEAT: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre comes to Charlotte to take on the Knights at BB&T Ballpark, one of the most hitter-friendly venues in the International League. The RailRiders offense could use a jumpstart after dropping 5-of-6 to end the homestand against Charlotte and the Gwinnett Stripers. Over those 6G, the RailRiders never scored more than 4 runs in a game, plating just 15 runs (2.5/game) in that stretch. The team batted .179 (34-for-190) to lower the season AVG to .275 which is still good for T-2nd in the league.

POWER OUTAGE: SWB enters Tuesday's contest on its largest home run drought of the season. The last home run clubbed by a RailRider was in the bottom of the 2nd inning Thursday night against the Charlotte Knights at PNC Field when Wendell Rijo's leadoff homer gave the RailRiders a 4-0 lead. Since then, it has been 35.0 innings without a longball. In fact, the RailRiders pitching staff has been strong at keeping the ball in the yard, with Saturday/Sunday marking the first consecutive RailRiders games this year in which neither team homered.

MAKING MOVES: With 21 games remaining in the regular season, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are keeping up their torrid pace of roster moves. Following a year in which they made 275 roster moves total (1.99 moves/game) during the regular season. SWB has now made 271 following Monday's flurry of moves to accommodate the doubleheader up in the Bronx and the team is averaging 2.26 moves/game this season and is on pace for 316 roster moves through the end of the regular season.

LOTS OF FACES: When LHP Josh Maciejewski took the ball to start Saturday night's main event against the Gwinnett Stripers, he became the 69th player to play in a game for the RailRiders this season. This ties the 2018 team's total roster of 69 players, and far surpasses the 2017 mark of 65. On the current homestand, SWB has seen five players make their 2019 RailRiders debuts, including RHP Janson Junk (No. 65) and RHP Daniel Bies (No. 66) on August 2 against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, and C Gary Sanchez (No. 67) and RHP Brian Keller (No. 68) on Wednesday and Thursday against the Charlotte Knights, respectively. The RailRiders are creeping up on the all-time franchise record of 75 players in a single season, set in 2015. LHP Joe Mantiply made his New York Yankees debut Monday night in Game 2 of the doubleheader, and after being optioned back to SWB is poised to become No. 70 this year at some point during the roadtrip.

RESTED FOR THE HOMESTRETCH: The entire International League got Monday off and all the teams have regrouped and are ready for the sprint to the finish of the regular season, Labor Day. The teams across the league have 21 games in 21 days as the division leaders look to hang on for their playoff lives, with other teams nipping at their heels. The RailRiders (65-54, .546) are being closely followed by the Buffalo Bisons and Rochester Red Wings (60-59, .504). Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has 21 games to go in the regular season and holds a 5.0-game lead over the Bisons/Red Wings for first place (the largest lead this season was +8.0 GB June 20 following Game No. 70). That means if the RailRiders were to go 11-10 (.524) the rest of the way, one of those teams would need to go 16-5 (.762) to catch them in the division. However, the RailRiders and Bisons play four games over four days at PNC Field to wrap-up the regular season leading into Labor Day.

