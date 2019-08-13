That's Amore: Francisco Cervelli to Continue Rehab Assignment in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS - Today the Pittsburgh Pirates announced the transfer of catcher Francisco Cervelli's rehab assignment from Double-A Altoona to Indianapolis. Cervelli, catching and batting second for the Tribe tonight, will be the 17th different player from the Pirates this season to rehab with Indy.

Cervelli, 33, began the season with Pittsburgh and hit safely in eight of his first 10 games. He appeared in just 34 games for the Buccos and was placed under concussion protocol on May 26. He was eventually moved to the 10- and 60-day injured lists before starting his rehab assignment with the Curve on Sunday. He went 1-for-3 with a double against Reading.

Cervelli is coming off a career year in 2018, when he recorded career highs in home runs (12), RBI (57), OPS (.809) and extra-base hits (30). Over 700 career major league games, Cervelli has produced a .269 average, 36 home runs, 261 RBI and a .358 on-base percentage.

The Venezuelan originally signed with the Yankees in 2003 and was acquired by the Pirates on Nov. 12, 2014 in exchange for left-hander Justin Wilson.

Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health.

