Homestand Highlights: Wings V. Bisons, August 19-22

The Wings are back Monday, just in time for our first ever Food Week at Frontier! Enjoy a four-day homestand filled will specialty food options, all-you-can-eat picnics, THREE giveaways, a BOGO ticket option, and more! Come hungry and leave happy. Start fasting now, and we'll see you on Monday!

MONDAY, AUGUST 19 (7:05) VS. BUFFALO BISONS (BLUE JAYS)

Gates open at 6:00pm

FOOD WEEK AT FRONTIER - The Wings first ever Food Week runs August 19-22! More info on Food Week can be found here.

APRON GIVEAWAY - A specialty Wings apron will be given away to the first 1,000 fans, courtesy of Zweigle's.

KIDS EAT FREE! - The first 500 kids 12 & under will receive a voucher good for a FREE hot dog, soda and snack item thanks to our friends at Basch & Nickerson LLP and Messenger Post Media.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 20 (7:05) VS. BUFFALO BISONS (BLUE JAYS)

Gates open at 6:00pm

FOOD WEEK AT FRONTIER - The Wings first ever Food Week runs August 19-22! More info on Food Week can be found here.

JEREMIAH'S TAVERN FOOD TRUCK - Jeremiah's will be serving up their famous wings from their food truck in the Red Wings Walk of Fame.

T-SHIRT TUESDAY GIVEAWAY - The first 500 fans will receive a t-shirt courtesy of Jeremiah's Tavern.

BOGO TICKETS - Any fan who brings a non-perishable food donation to the ballpark will receive buy one, get one tickets to the game, presented by House of Mercy.

FAN FOUR PACK - Get 4 reserved tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 sodas and a yearbook for just $44 ($48 day of game) presented by M&T Bank and Messenger Post Media.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21 (7:05) VS. BUFFALO BISONS (BLUE JAYS)

Gates open at 6:00pm

FOOD WEEK AT FRONTIER - The Wings first ever Food Week runs August 19-22! More info on Food Week can be found here.

$1 WEDNESDAY - Get $1 hot dogs, peanuts, Cracker Jack and chips every Wednesday courtesy of Zweigle's and DiPaolo Baking Company.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 22 (7:05) VS. BUFFALO BISONS (BLUE JAYS)

Gates open at 6:00pm

FOOD WEEK AT FRONTIER - The Wings first ever Food Week runs August 19-22! More info on Food Week can be found here.

PLATES T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY - A Plates-themed t-shirt to the first 1,000 fans, courtesy of Frontier Communications.

POST GAME FIREWORKS - After this fun-filled and FOOD-filled week, stick around for fireworks after Thursday's game, presented by ESL Federal Credit Union.

PRE GAME HAPPY HOUR - Enjoy $2 beers and live music from Genesee Saw at the 10th Inning Bar from 6-7pm, presented by Budweiser.

COLLEGE NIGHT - All college students with valid ID can purchase a $10 reserved seat and receive 5 Diamond Dollars to be used at any concession stand or the Team Store.

