Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Toledo (7:05 p.m.)

August 13, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





August 13, 2019 | 7:05 p.m. ET | Sahlen Field | Buffalo, NY| Game # 120| Home Game # 58

BUFFALO BISONS (60-59, T-2nd, -5.0 North) vs. TOLEDO MUD HENS (54-65, 3rd, -13.5 West)

RHP T.J. Zeuch (3-2, 4.92) vs RHP Spenser Watkins (5-2, 5.40)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: MiLB.tv

Today's Game

This evening, the Bisons take on the Toledo Mud Hens for the first of a three-game series to close out the season series between the teams. Following the Mud Hens, the Durham Bulls come to Sahlen Field for a three-game weekend set to round out a six-game homestand for the Herd. Buffalo will then make their final trip to Rochester next Monday for a four-game set.

Last Game: BUF 3, COL 4

The Herd dropped the final game of their series with Columbus as the Clippers came back from being down by two runs late. OF Jonathan Davis opened up the scoring for the Bisons with a two-run long ball in the fourth inning, going along with an RBI single by Socrates Brito in the eighth for all of Buffalo's runs. 1B Bobby Bradley led Columbus' offense witt a three-run homer in the eighth to propel the Clippers past the Bisons.

Toledo Mud Hens (1-2)

Buffalo and Toledo are meeting for the second time in the 2019 season, the first time at Sahlen Field. The teams met a week ago, 8/6-8/8, where the Mud Hens took two out of three games from the Herd. This meeting will complete their cross-division season series.

Today's Starter

RHP T.J. Zeuch takes the mound for the Herd in his 10th start of the season for the club. He comes into today's game with a 2-0 record with a 3.99 ERA and 16 strikeouts over 29.1 IP at home this year. In his last appearance he spun 7.1 innings where he allowed four runs on six hits while striking out four and walking two batters in a losing effort.

Jonathan Davis

OF Jonathan Davis was the power source for the Bisons against Columbus as he hit his tenth home run on the year in the fourth inning on Sunday. He finished the game 2-4 with the homer, two RBI's and a run scored.

Anthony Kay

LHP Anthony Kay had his strongest start with the Bisons on Sunday since being traded from the Mets. In just his third start with Buffalo, Kay tossed 6.0 IP, giving up one hit and one un-earned run, while striking out eight batters and walking five. Over 15.2 IP with the Herd, he now has a 2.87 ERA and 17 strike outs in the three starts.

Rowdy Tellez

While 1B Rowdy Tellez extended his hitting streak to 12 games (20-45, .463), he extended his on-base streak to 19 games, which dates back to July 23rd. In that span, Tellez is 29-67 (.433), with 19 runs, nine doubles, six home runs, 18 RBI, and 14 walks, good for a .530 on-base pct.

Blue Jays

Toronto (50-71) won big over the Texas Rangers last night as they talleid up 19 runs in total. With 12 XBHs as a team, including four home runs, the Jays powered their way to victory to back up strong 5.1 IP from Brock Stewart in the win. The team face each other again tonight in Toronto with a 7:07 p.m. EDT first pitch.

International League Stories from August 13, 2019

