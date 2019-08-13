Louisville Bats Homestand Notes: August 13-18

August 13, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





Tuesday August 13 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs 7:00 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 6:00 PM

"Dog Night" # 3 - Tickets are $11 total ($3 for the Dogs and $8 for the Owners). The $3 from the Dog Admission will go to the Kentucky Humane Society. Dogs and their Owners may enter either at the Witherspoon Gate or the Jackson Street Gate (Penn Station Patio area). Dogs and their Owners may sit only in the Outfield Area and Section 101, 102 and 103 on the 1st base side of the field.

- Dog PREGAME Parade - Dogs and their Owners for an additional $3 (so a total "Parade Package Cost" of $14 per person & dog) can "parade" around the warning track of the field from 6:15 to 6:35 pm sponsored by Jefferson Animal Hospital and the Kentucky Humane Society.

- "Dog Man" Bookmarks -We will be handing out 1,000 bookmarks to kids 14 & under from the "Dog Man"

book series.

- "$1 Menu Night" - features $1 Hot Dogs, $1 Pepsi Products, Uncle Ray's Chips and Popcorn - all night long.

Sponsored by Meijer, Pepsi, Uncle Ray's Chips and 100.5 FM WLGX (I-Heart Radio)

- Baseball Bingo

- EXPIRED SEASON TICKET HOLDER REDEMPTION Night - Season Ticket Holders can either exchange their 2019 "Expired Season Tickets" at the Box Office or their can log in and exchange them on-line (up to four hours prior to the scheduled start of the selected game). There is a limit of ten (10) Tickets per game. Expired Tickets may be exchanged for either an Outfield Reserved, Bleacher or Lawn Ticket. Tickets may be "upgraded" to a Premium Field Reserved Ticket for $4 or Club Level Ticket for an additional $9 charge.

- Postgame Coupons - Handed out for White Castle

Wednesday August 14 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs 7:00 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 6 PM

- "Whiskey Wednesday" Drink Promotion - $3 - 10 ounce Coopers' & Cola served from unit set up in front of the Team Store on the Concourse.

- Republic Bank "VIP Experience" Winner - receives the opportunity to throw out a ceremonial pitch.

- EXPIRED SEASON TICKET HOLDER REDEMPTION Night

Thursday August 15 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs 7:00 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 5:30 PM - Pregame Kleenex Multi-Use Wipes handout - to be given at all gates to all fans. - Budweiser "Thirsty Thursday" Promotion- $2 - per 16 oz. cup of Bud & Bud Light beers from 5:30 til 8:30 served at any concession stand in the ball park that serves Bud and Bud Light draft.

- Live Music (weather permitting) - by "Saw Dusters" on the Overlook Grill from 5:30 til 6:25 PM.

Friday August 16 vs. Rochester Red Wings 7:00 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 6:00 PM -

- "Squints" Bobblehead Giveaway - The Squints Bobblehead sponsored by Sysco will be given out to the first 2,000 fans as the gates open at 6 PM.

- "Squints" is a Bats 2019 Season Ticket Holder "Guaranteed" Giveaway - The "Squints" bobblehead is one of the season ticket holder guaranteed giveaways this year. Our Season Ticket Holders are guaranteed to receive this bobblehead simply by using your season tickets on the night of the game. They don't have to show up early or wait in lines like the general public. They can just pick up this bobblehead at a season ticket holder giveaway table located inside the Hall of Fame Pavilion.

- Friday Night Craft Beer Night Beer Special - featuring five (5) different Craft Beers at the Left Field Concourse Beer Trailer. These Craft Beers will be rotated during the season. For this game on April 6th we will feature the following Craft Beers: The "Drain the Keg" promotion offers early arriving fans a 16 oz. craft beer for $5 until the first keg is emptied that evening. After the keg is drained, the regular price applies to the selected beer.

- Baseball Bingo

- Campbellsville University "T-Shirt Toss" -

- "St. Matthews Chamber of Commerce Night" -

- Postgame Coupons - for Drake's

- Postgame Fireworks Show - sponsored by Campbellsville University

Saturday August 17 vs. Rochester Red Wings 6:30 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 5 PM

- Louisville Slugger "Mini-Bat" giveaway - to the first 1,000 fans. Sponsored by Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory.

- "Friends & Family Night" # 4 - this is the final "Friends and Family Night" of the season. Sponsored by White Castle. Four (4) fans receive for $44 - Four Field Reserved Tickets, Four (4) Bats Hats and Four (4) White Castle Vouchers worth $6 each.

- "Comic Book Hero Night" - sponsored by Subway and featuring 10 comic book Super Heroes (Batgirl, Super Girl,

Wonder Woman, Batman, The Flash, Captain America, Spider man, Iron Man, Black Widow, and Capt. Marvel!

- Comic Book Hero Night"Meet & Greet" - In the HOF beginning at 6:45 PM til 9 PM.

- "Boy Scout Night" # 2 -

- Boy Scout Pregame Parade - from 6 PM to 6:10 PM around the warning track of the field

- Boy Scout Camp Out - after the game in the Outfield grass

- Protect the Harvest "Sponsor Night" - Protect the Harvest (owned by Lucas Oil) will have a Informational and Trinket table on the 3rd base concourse where fans can register to win one of four (4) Lucas Oil door prizes.

- Party at the Park" - This promotion features 16 oz. Domestic and Import DRAFT ONLY (NO CANNED) beers from Anheuser Busch for only $5 until the end of the 7th Inning. The menu of the available beers is as follows: Bud and Bud Light along with Goose Island, Amberbock, Shocktop, Michelob Ultra, Michelob Amber Bock, Stella Artois, Bats Brew and Country Boy Cougar Bait (DRAFTS Only) will all be $5 for a 16 oz. cup until the end of the 7th Inning at any stand that serves these beers.

- Live Music (weather permitting) - Music providedby "The Rumors" from 5:05 pm til 6:00 pm on the field (right behind home plate and the batting practice cage)

- Corn Hole Boards - We will have Corn Hole boards again this year for our fans to play as part of our Saturday Night promotion. The boards will again be set up on the Overlook Grill.

- Junior Team Captain - sponsored by Visionworks will help present the game Lineup Card to the Umpires.

- Lucas Oil Giveaways - "Detailing Kits" given out to four (4) fans via registrations at the Lucas Oil 3rd base concourse table that night.

- The Allegiant "Fly Away" Promotion - Takes place in-between innings in center field and the Overlook Patio

- Postgame Coupons - from Subway handed out beginning in the 8th Inning at the Gates

Sunday August 18 vs. Rochester Red Wings 2:00 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 12:30 PM - due to Player and Coach Autograph Session we will be opening the gates at 12:30 pm

today

- 2019 Bats Player Card Set Giveaway - Given out at the gates to the first 2,000 fans.

- Pregame "Autograph Session" with the Bats Player and Coaches - sponsored by TRANE Heating and Air.

Autograph Session begins at 12:45 pm on the warning track by the Bats 3rd base bullpen area and done along the left field warning track. The starting lineup for the day and coaches come out at 12:45 PM. Then the remainder of the team comes out at 12:55 PM. The autograph session ends at 1:20 PM.

- HUMANA "Mobile Tour " is here - Their mobile display will be set up at the Penn Station Picnic Pavilion. It consists of a 10' x 10' display designed to interact with fans as potential HUMANA customers

- "Kids Eat Free" Day - " FREE Kids Meal" for Kids 12& under. The Meal consists of a Hot Dog, Jr. Nacho (Apple Slices while they last)& either a small Pepsi or water. Parents can take their Kids (12 & under) to the Kiosk (located behind Section 115) to get their Voucher for their Child. Sponsored by WDRB TV, Meijer, Pepsi and Mortenson Family Dental.

- "Inflatable FunZone" - Inflated from 1 - 4 PM in the West Hall of Fame Pavilion sponsored by Mortenson Family Dental, BracesBracesBraces and Kids Dentistree.

- Postgame "Kids Run the Bases" - while "Play Catch with Dad" is taking place. Sponsored by Meijer, Subway and the YMCA

- Postgame Coupons - from Smoothie King. Given out at the end of "Kids Run the Bases" at the field level 3rd base side staircase.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.