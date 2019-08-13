Game Notes: Lehigh Valley IronPigs (56-61) at Louisville Bats (50-69)

Game 120, Home 58

Lehigh Valley IronPigs (56-61) at Louisville Bats (50-69)

RHP Alex Powers (0-0, 2.20) vs. LHP Cole Irvin (5-0, 3.99)

7:00 PM | Tuesday, August 13, 2019 | Louisville Slugger Field

LISTEN: Nick Curran & Jim Kelch, 790 KRD; iHeartRadio.com; iHeart app

HOMEWARD BOUND: The Bats return home after splitting a six-game road trip to face the Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. Louisville is coming off its final off day of 2019, with 21 games scheduled in 21 days to finish out the season. LOU is embarking on its final homestand against non-divisional opponents, with their next 6 against Lehigh Valley and Rochester before playing their final 15 against the IL West. Right-hander Alex Powers is set to make his second career start.

AGAINST LEHIGH VALLEY: Louisville welcomes the IronPigs to Louisville Slugger Field for the first time this season, the latest into a season that Louisville's hosted a team for the first time since hosting Pawtucket from August 15-17, 2017. Louisville and Lehigh Valley met exactly one week ago today for the first time this season in Allentown, the latest into a season that LOU had debuted against a team (home or away) since 2012, facing Charlotte for the first time in August.

DOUBLE DIGITS CLUB: The Bats have 6 players this season with at least 10 home runs, after Rob Refsnyder and Narciso Crook each hit their 10th in Louisville's 5-2 win on Sunday. It's the first time since 2011 that LOU's had 6+ players hit at least 10 homers in a season.

2011 2019 (as of 8/13)

Daniel Dorn 18 Aristides Aquino 28

Jeremy Hermida 17 Brian O'Grady 27

Devin Mesoraco 15 Josh VanMeter 14

Todd Frazier 15 Nick Longhi 11

Juan Francisco 15 Rob Refsnyder 10

Yonder Alonso 12 Narciso Crook 10

TRENDING UP: Louisville is coming off a series win at Rochester, the team's fourth series victory in its last 8 tries, also improving to 5-1 in their 6 most recent series finales on the road. In 30 games after the All-Star break, the Bats own a 17-13 record and +23 run differential, both of which rank best in their division.

IL West in the Second Half

Club W-L Pct. R/RA Run Diff.

LOUISVILLE 17-13 .567 150/127 +23

Indianapolis 14-16 .467 135/160 -25

Toledo 14-16 .467 164/154 +10

Columbus 12-18 .400 144/168 -24

THE PITCH IS BACK: Louisville's pitching was tremendous during the recent road trip, allowing less than 3 runs per game, giving up just 17 runs over a 6-game span. Keury Mella tossed 6.0 scoreless innings in his Sunday start, while Vladimir Gutierrez allowed just one run in 6.0 innings in his Friday start, both Louisville victories. After going 11-13 in its first 24 quality starts this season, LOU has gone 6-1 in its last 7 quality starts.

50TH WIN: Louisville won its 50th game of 2019 on August 11 at Rochester, coming into play tonight with a 50-69 record. Last season, LOU won its 50th game on August 3 at Columbus when they were 50-58. In 2017, LOU won its 50th game on August 20 vs. Rochester when they were 50-76.

