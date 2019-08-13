Hens Team with Hondros College of Nursing

Stop by Section 101 at Fifth Third Field, and you'll see it has a new name. That section of the ballpark has been renamed the Hondros College of Nursing Community Corner.

Hondros College of Nursing has donated 500 tickets to local non-profit organizations to allow people they serve to experience a Mud Hens game this season. Organizations will be highlighted on the giant video board during the games they attend.

"Our partnership with the Toledo Mud Hens reflects our shared commitment to meeting the nursing shortage needs of Lucas County and all of northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan," says Dr. Greg Guzman, lifelong Toledoan and new Campus President of Hondros College of Nursing-Maumee.

At the end of the season, one organization will be selected to receive a $500 grant from Hondros College of Nursing, along with a matching $500 grant from Helping Hens Charities.

Hondros College of Nursing annually graduates more practical nursing students than any other institution of higher education in the entire State of Ohio, according to the Ohio Board of Nursing's examination results. Their 12-month Practical Nursing program and 15-month Associate Degree in Nursing Program are a homerun for the adult learner.

