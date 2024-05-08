SWB Game Notes - May 8

May 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Rochester Red Wings (16-14) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (23-10)

Game 34 | Home Game 13 | Wednesday, May 8, 2024 | First Pitch 11:05 AM

LHP DJ Herz (0-3, 5.00) vs RHP Clayton Beeter (3-1, 2.74)

TOP TEAM: Even with a loss to Rochester, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre are in sole possession of first place in the International League. The team now has a two-game advantage over Omaha and have the highest run differential (+50) in the league.

BURDI'S BEST: Nick Burdi made his Scranton/Wilkes-Barre debut in the top of the seventh on a big league rehab assignment, striking out all three batters. He tossed just 12 pitches and finished out his workload in the bullpen. The righty was picked up as a free agent in January and made seven scoreless appearances for New York. He was placed on the injured list on April 17 with right hip inflammation.

A GOOD DAY!: The RailRiders love playing on Wednesday's, when they are 4-0 in games. They also are in the positive column for day games (before 5:00pm first pitch), with a 10-5 record.

THROWING GAS- The RailRiders pitching staff has the lowest earned run average in all of Triple-A baseball with a 3.49. Sacramento follows with a 4.07 ERA. The RailRiders have also allowed the least amount of runs with 132 this summer, 16 fewer than the next team. The team are also lead in saves with 13 total.

KEEP IT GOING- Caleb Durbin extended his hitting streak to 11 games last night with a pair of hits and two runs batted in. Teammate Luis González extended his hitting streak to ten straight with two doubles in the contest.

MISCUE MAYHEM- SWB committed two errors in the contest last night that were impactful in their loss. The team has now totalled 29 miscues, middle of the pack in Triple-A baseball. The RailRiders are 13-1 when they do not make an error, but 4-4 when they record two or more in a single game. However, they have not made more than three errors in a contest this season.

SIX INNINGS STRONG- Last night, starter Will Warren went six complete innings for the fourth consecutive time this season. He allowed a season high seven runs, six earned. The RailRiders were 6-0 when a starter pitched six or more frames, but move to 6-1 with a loss last night.

FOR THE TEAM- Jeter Downs smacked a sacrifice fly in the game last night to help the RailRiders get on the board. Carlos Narvaez leads with three to his name. The team has now hit 14 sac flies on the season and have three sac bunts to drive in runs.

LIKE IT A LATTE- Clayton Beeter started his day with a hot latte this morning in case you were wondering. He's upped his game these past few starts, reaching 5.2 innings on 89 offerings in Jacksonville. The righty has lowered his ERA to a 2.74 and is looking for his team-high fourth win of the summer. This will be his second day contest after tossing 3.1 scoreless earlier this season.

