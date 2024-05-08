Iowa Snaps Losing Streak, Walks off Columbus
May 8, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - With the game tied at 8-8, Matt Mervis worked a bases-loaded walk to give the Iowa Cubs (17-18) a 9-8 walk-off win over the Columbus Clippers (14-20) today at Principal Park.
Seiya Suzuki played in his first game on Major League rehab assignment and went 2-for-2 with two runs scored, a walk and a stolen base. He played five innings in right field.
Columbus scored two runs in the opening frame, but the I-Cubs scored four in the bottom half on a run-scoring single from Suzuki and a three-run homer from Owen Caissie , to make it 4-2 Iowa.
The I-Cubs extended their lead to 5-2 in the fourth as Suzuki scored on a double play. In the fifth, Ali Sanchez singled home a run but the Clippers fought back with a two-run sixth inning to cut Iowa's lead to 6-4.
Columbus tallied four runs in the seventh inning, highlighted by a run-scoring double by Daniel Schneemann , to give them an 8-6 advantage.
In the ninth, the I-Cubs cut the Clippers lead to 8-7 on a double from David Bote and tied the game at 8-8 on a bases-loaded walk from Curt Casali , which set Mervis up to draw a bases-loaded walk for the 9-8 win.
Julio Teheran made the start for Iowa and pitched 4.1 innings, allowing two runs on four hits with six strikeouts in a no decision.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- The I-Cubs secured their fourth walk-off the season.
- Owen Caissie hit his third home run of the season and first since May 1 (G1) vs. Omaha.
- The I-Cubs snapped a six-game losing streak, their longest of the season.
- David Bote tallied his first four-hit game since June 5, 2019 vs. Colorado with the Cubs.
- Darius Hill has reached base in 13 straight games, batting .353 (18-for-51).
Iowa will play vs. Columbus on Thursday for the third of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 12:08 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
