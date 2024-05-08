Saints Let the Cat out of the Bag: Pet Video Fest at CHS Field August 2

ST. PAUL, MN - Since last year the St. Paul Saints have walked like a cat on eggs in deciding whether to bring back one of their more popular CHS Field events. They waited to see which way the cat jumped and decided to turn the cat in the pan. Well, not completely. The Saints are teaming up with the Twin Cities Film Fest to enhance the very popular Cat Video Festival to become inclusive of ALL animals with the inaugural Pet Video Festival at CHS Field.

On Friday, August 2 those that love cats, dogs, hamsters, rabbits, birds, horses, fish, pigs, llamas (you get the picture) can enjoy one of the more unique video festivals in the country. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and reels will begin at 8:00 p.m. for the Pet Video Festival and, in a unique twist, those in attendance can bring their pets, on a leash, to the ballpark.

Tickets go on sale, Tuesday, May 21 at 10:00 a.m. in person at the Saints box office, by contacting the Saints at 651-644-6659 or visiting saintsbaseball.com. All kids 10 and under are free while fans can get in on the early ticket buying process. Anyone purchasing a general admission ticket between May 21-July 18 will get $5 off and pay just $10. The price of general admission tickets after July 18 is $15. A VIP ticket in the Securian Financial Club is $80 and includes a ticket, food, and beverage during the video festival.

The Twin Cities Film Fest will take pet video submissions and those interested in seeing their favorite pet on the big screen can send in a video here and for more information about Pet Video Festival fans can click here .

For more information contact the Saints office during normal business hours, Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or Saturday 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. or by visiting saintsbaseball.com.

