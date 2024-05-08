Hens Drop Morning Game in Front of Sold-Out Crowd
May 8, 2024 - International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
The Mud Hens hosted the Saints on Wednesday in T-Town for a sold-out morning game, losing the affair 11-6. The game started in the top of the second inning when the Saints scored five runs, but the Hens crowd came back louder than ever.
Parker Meadows took a full count and drove it down the right field for a single. Thanks to a steal on second and a fly ball to right field from Akil Baddoo, Meadows ran in for a well-needed score for the Hens in the third inning.
The Mud Hens' defense remained strong as they powered through and held the Saints scoreless throughout the fourth and fifth innings. Starting the bottom of the fifth, Justice Bigbie singled on a grounder to centerfield.
In the bottom of the sixth, a line drive to left field from Keston Hiura makes way for Baddoo to score. Bigbie utilized his bat and earned a single, allowing not only Hiura to score, but also Bligh Madris. In the top of the seventh, the Saints managed to squeeze in a run.
Kennedy got things going in the bottom of the eighth after he moved to second and Bigbie earned himself a spot on first from a ground ball to right field. Anthony Bemboom made his mark and singled on a pop fly near left field, sending Kennedy home.
In the bottom of the ninth, Baddoo scored one last run for the Mud Hens before the game was final, with the Mud Hens losing 11-6. The Mud Hens are back in action tomorrow vs. the St. Paul Saints at 6:35 p.m.
Notables:
Akil Baddoo (1-4, RBI)
Justice Bigbie (3-4, 2 RBI)
Jace Jung (1-4, RBI)
