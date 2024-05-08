Redbirds Announce Doubleheader for May 14 Versus Stripers

May 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds will play a doubleheader on May 14 against the Gwinnett Stripers at AutoZone Park to begin a seven-game series.

The originally scheduled game will now have first pitch at 5:05 p.m. CDT. Game two of the doubleheader will start 30-40 minutes after the conclusion of game one and will be the rescheduled game from April 21 at Gwinnett. Tickets for May 14 are good for entry to both games.

Memphis will be the home team in game one as originally scheduled. In game two, Gwinnett will serve as the home team.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a 13-game homestand against the Norfolk Tides on Tuesday, May 7 with first pitch for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

