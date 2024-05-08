Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 8 at Scranton/WB

May 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (16-14) vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders (23-10)

Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - 11:05 a.m. ET - PNC Field - Moosic, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

LHP DJ Herz (0-2, 5.00) vs. RHP Clayton Beeter (3-1, 2.74)

RAILROADED: The Rochester Red Wings secured a win in their series opener against Scranton/WB last night, 8-5...1B TRAVIS BLANKENHORN , SS JACKSON CLUFF , and C DREW MILLAS each went deep to propel an offense that combined for 10 total hits, and CF JAMES WOOD extended his team-leading on-base streak to 14 games...the Wings pitching staff combined to allow three earned, including scoreless outings from LHP TIM CATE , RHP ADONIS MEDINA , and RHP RICO GARCIA ...Rochester looks to secure the first two wins of a series at PNC Field since April 29 & 30 2019 this afternoon, sending LHP DJ HERZ to the mound against RailRiders RHP Clayton Beeter.

LIAR LIAR BATS ON FIRE: The Red Wings' offense combined to log 10 hits last night, the 13th time this season they have produced double-digit knocks...the teams' .269 (266-for-988) batting average and .364 on-base percentage this season are both third-best in the International League...Rochester also ranks in the top 10 in slugging percentage (8th, .421) and OPS (6th, .785).

GAR-SEE-YA: RHP RICO GARCIA recorded the final two outs of the contest last night to secure his team-leading third save of the season (T-6th in IL)...he has not allowed an earned run in nine consecutive appearances, tied for the longest active streak in the International League...nine consecutive scoreless appearances is the most by a Wings pitcher since Gerson Moreno (11 games) from 5/13-6/13 in 2023...

Over the course of his streak, Garcia has allowed just three hits across 11.2 innings.

STORY OF ADIDON(IS): RHP ADONIS MEDINA logged 1.1 hitless innings while striking out one last night, lowering his ERA to a team-best (min. 10.0 IP) 1.76 ERA (3 ER/15.1 IP)...he is now 2-0 with a 1.04 ERA (1 ER/8.2 IP) across six appearances on the road this season.

10 CHEESE TRAVIOLI: 1B TRAVIS BLANKENHORN launched his team-leading 10th home run of the season last night, going 1-for-5 with a homer and a pair of RBI in the contest...his 10 long balls are tied for the third-most in the International League, one behind Norfolk's Coby Mayo and Kyle Stowers for the league-lead...

Blankenhorn also ranks fifth in the IL with 27 RBI and a .622 slugging percentage...17 extra-base hits is also tied for fifth, and 69 total bases are sixth-most.

30 games are the fewest to 10 homers by a Red Wing since at least 2004.

IT'S GONNA BE MAY: C DREW MILLAS continued his hot streak in May, going 1-for-5 at the plate with a home run on Tuesday night, crushing a solo shot to left field in the top of the eighth inning...the St. Louis native has hit .409 (9-for-22) with two home runs and four RBI since 5/1...

This was the sixth home run in his professional career from the right side of the plate (20 total).

WINNER WINNER CHICKEN DINNER: SP SPENSER WATKINS made his fifth start (7th app.) of the season on Tuesday, tossing 4.0 innings while allowing one earned run, three walks and striking out three...Watkins is now only one of three starting pitchers in the International League with a 1.000 winning percentage among qualified pitchers (Sem Robberse, MEM; Daniel Lynch IV, OMA)...

The Red Wings are 7-0 when Spencer Watkins appears in a game.

MULTI-PURPOSE TOOLS : CF JAMES WOOD logged his team-leading 10th multi-hit game last night to extend his on-base streak to 14 games, tied for the fifth-longest streak in the International League...Wood went 2-for-4 with a double, walk, and scored one run in the series opener...

The Nationals' top prospect leads the team in hits (39) and doubles (11).

This is his second on-base streak of at least 10 games this season (11 G, 3/29-4/13)

SMOOTH CRIMINAL: SS JACKSON CLUFF launched his second homer in three games for the first time in his professional career last night, going 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a pair of runs scored...he is now hitting .303 (10-for-33) with a .906 OPS through his first 11 Triple-A games...

The homer came off the bat at 105.8 MPH, the hardest-hit homer by a Wings middle infielder since Jordy Barley on 9/6/2023 (105.9 MPH).

