Prieto's Power Plates Memphis Offense in Loss to Norfolk

May 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a 13-game homestand and a six-game series with a 12-3 loss to the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) on Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.

Third baseman Cesar Prieto smacked his team lead-tying sixth home run of the season in the bottom of the second inning to tie the game at two. Prieto, after he scored a run in the sixth, drove in or scored all three runs on the night for Memphis.

Starting pitcher Sem Robberse (4-1) struggled for the first time this season. The right-handed pitcher allowed six runs on four hits, walked four, allowed four home runs and struck out seven batters. The four home runs allowed is a new career high for Robberse. The start marked the first time he allowed more than two runs this season and the first time he allowed more than one run in an inning.

MLB Rehabber Matt Carpenter went 0-for-4 with a walk and three strikeouts in his second game of his rehab assignments. Carpenter appeared as the designated hitter.

