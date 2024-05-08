Dark Star Orchestra Set to Return to Innovative Field August 21

May 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Presenting its critically acclaimed live show to Deadheads, both young and old, Dark Star Orchestra is set to perform locally on Wednesday, August 21, at Innovative Field. The August show will be their eighth trip to Innovative Field.

Tickets for the 7:00 p.m. show will go on sale on Friday, May 10 at 10:00 a.m. on RedWingsBaseball.com . Those wishing to purchase a ticket in person can do so at the Innovative Field Ticket Office beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 10. General admission tickets are $35 in advance or $40 the day of the concert.

A limited number of luxury suites will be available for purchase beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 10. Packages start at $1,000 and include 16 tickets, 12 hot dogs, 12 hamburgers, two pizzas, and three six-packs of soda or water. Additional food and beverage options are available upon request. Interested fans are encouraged to contact (585) 454-1001 and ask for group sales or email [email protected] .

Club 3,000 will also be available for individuals looking to enhance their concert experience. Tickets to Club 3,000 will be available for $90 each and includes a ticket to watch the show from Club 3,000, Innovative Field's largest party suite. The ticket price includes a buffet-style food service featuring hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, pasta salad, macaroni salad, veggie tray, popcorn, chips, and soda, as well as a private cash bar.

"We are excited to welcome Dark Star Orchestra and their fans back to Innovative Field for this annual celebration of the Grateful Dead. This will be their eighth appearance at the ballpark, and we know that for local Deadheads, this is one of the highlights of the summer, " said Red Wings General Manager Dan Mason.

Dark Star Orchestra's music has resonated not just in the United States but across the globe. From a sold-out debut at Colorado's Red Rocks Park & Amphitheater to shows in Europe and the Caribbean, the band has left its mark in seven different countries. By playing at larger venues for two and even three-night stands and performing at major music festivals worldwide, DSO is uniting fans from all corners of the earth.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.