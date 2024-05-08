Home Runs Help Jumbo Shrimp Stop Slide

May 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. - Victor Mesa Jr.'s 10th-inning home run on Wednesday spurred the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 6-5 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park, halting the Jumbo Shrimp's seven-game losing streak.

With the scored tied at four, Jacksonville (17-18) entered the 10th inning playing its first extra-inning game of the season. With the zombie runner on second, Mesa Jr. ambushed the first pitch from Omaha (20-12) reliever Walter Pennington (2-1) over the right field wall to put the Jumbo Shrimp ahead 6-4.

Brian O'Keefe started the bottom of the 10th on second before Jacksonville reliever Elvis Alvarado hit Cam Devanney with a pitch and walked Drew Waters to load the bases. After a strikeout, Nick Pratto lifted a sacrifice fly to center to draw the Storm Chasers within one. However, Alvarado fanned Logan Porter to end the game and pick up his first save.

The Storm Chasers opened up the scoring in the second on Nate Eaton's second home run in as many games. The Jumbo Shrimp tied a half-inning later when Griffin Conine launched a solo shot.

Jacksonville grabbed the lead in the fourth. Troy Johnston led off with a base hit before Jonah Bride popped a two-run shot to left. Two batters later, Jhonny Pereda cracked a solo homer to make it 4-1.

In the bottom of the fourth, the home run power continued, with Pratto hitting a bomb.

The score remained 4-2 until the eighth. Jacksonville reliever Emmanuel Ramírez (1-0) ceded a leadoff single to O'Keefe. After a ground out and strikeout, Nick Loftin doubled in a run before scoring on Pratto's RBI single to tie the game.

Kent Emanuel went 5.2 innings of two-run ball in a spot start for the Jumbo Shrimp. He yielded four hits and struck out four against only one walk.

Jacksonville and Omaha meet in Wednesday's 7:35 p.m. ET contest. LHP Patrick Monteverde (3-1, 4.97 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Storm Chasers RHP Luis Cessa (1-2, 5.60 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. ET on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com .

