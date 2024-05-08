Bae Bangs Two Hits as Indians Drop Second Game of Series
May 8, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Indianapolis Indians offense could not rally in the ninth as they suffered their second loss of the series to the Louisville Bats at Louisville Slugger Field on Wednesday afternoon, 4-3.
Trailing by a run after six innings of play, Louisville (18-17) relied on timely hitting to tie the game in the seventh with a Livan Soto single and take the lead in the eighth with an Austin Wynns double off Carmen Mlodzinski (L, 0-1). Both teams recorded seven hits in the game.
In the ninth, Tony Santillan (S, 7) held off a late rally from Indianapolis (16-16) after Ji Hwan Bae and Henry Davis started the rally with singles. Davis was doubled up on first base by a Jake Lamb line drive caught by first baseman Edwin Ríos to end the game.
Louisville started the scoring in the third inning when Hernán Pérez crushed a solo shot off a Cam Alldred fastball. Indianapolis quickly responded in the following frame when Jake Lamb roped a double to right field to score Nick Gonzales. After walking earlier in the inning, Henry Davis scored the second run of the inning on a sacrifice fly courtesy of Liover Peguero.
After a pitching change with the bases loaded in the fifth, Casey Legumina drilled Davis on a fastball that allowed Matt Gorski to score from third after he singled earlier in the frame. At the turn of the inning, Louisville responded with a run of its own on a fielder's choice that plated Levi Jordan.
Evan Kravetz (W, 3-0) entered the ballgame in the eighth and struck out Gilberto Celestino, the only batter he faced in the outing.
Indianapolis and Louisville will meet for the third contest of the six-game series tomorrow at 6:35 PM ET at Louisville Slugger Field. RHP Brett Kennedy (1-3, 6.03) will take the hill for the Bats while the Indians have yet to name a starter.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 8, 2024
- Home Runs Help Jumbo Shrimp Stop Slide - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Hens Drop Morning Game in Front of Sold-Out Crowd - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bae Bangs Two Hits as Indians Drop Second Game of Series - Indianapolis Indians
- Offense Shines in 11-6 Win over Mud Hens - St. Paul Saints
- RailRiders Ninth Inning Rally Sinks Red Wings - Rochester Red Wings
- Bats' Stellar Defense Finishes Comeback Win - Louisville Bats
- Pereira Bomb Caps RailRiders Walk-Off Win - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- May 8 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Redbirds Announce Doubleheader for May 14 Versus Stripers - Memphis Redbirds
- Saints Let the Cat out of the Bag: Pet Video Fest at CHS Field August 2 - St. Paul Saints
- Dark Star Orchestra Set to Return to Innovative Field August 21 - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 8 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB Game Notes - May 8 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Bae Bangs Two Hits as Indians Drop Second Game of Series
- Gonzales Homers, But Indians Fall in Series Opener in Louisville, 6-2
- City & County Championships at Victory Field Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
- Marvel Super Hero™ Weekend Returns to Victory Field August 17-18
- Indians Bullpen Flourishes in Series-Clinching Victory