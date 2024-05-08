Bae Bangs Two Hits as Indians Drop Second Game of Series

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Indianapolis Indians offense could not rally in the ninth as they suffered their second loss of the series to the Louisville Bats at Louisville Slugger Field on Wednesday afternoon, 4-3.

Trailing by a run after six innings of play, Louisville (18-17) relied on timely hitting to tie the game in the seventh with a Livan Soto single and take the lead in the eighth with an Austin Wynns double off Carmen Mlodzinski (L, 0-1). Both teams recorded seven hits in the game.

In the ninth, Tony Santillan (S, 7) held off a late rally from Indianapolis (16-16) after Ji Hwan Bae and Henry Davis started the rally with singles. Davis was doubled up on first base by a Jake Lamb line drive caught by first baseman Edwin Ríos to end the game.

Louisville started the scoring in the third inning when Hernán Pérez crushed a solo shot off a Cam Alldred fastball. Indianapolis quickly responded in the following frame when Jake Lamb roped a double to right field to score Nick Gonzales. After walking earlier in the inning, Henry Davis scored the second run of the inning on a sacrifice fly courtesy of Liover Peguero.

After a pitching change with the bases loaded in the fifth, Casey Legumina drilled Davis on a fastball that allowed Matt Gorski to score from third after he singled earlier in the frame. At the turn of the inning, Louisville responded with a run of its own on a fielder's choice that plated Levi Jordan.

Evan Kravetz (W, 3-0) entered the ballgame in the eighth and struck out Gilberto Celestino, the only batter he faced in the outing.

Indianapolis and Louisville will meet for the third contest of the six-game series tomorrow at 6:35 PM ET at Louisville Slugger Field. RHP Brett Kennedy (1-3, 6.03) will take the hill for the Bats while the Indians have yet to name a starter.

