Stripers' Offense Can't Find Rhythm in 8-1 Loss to Charlotte
May 8, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Dylan Dodd turned in a quality start for the second time in his last three outings but received zero runs of support as the Gwinnett Stripers (16-18) fell behind early and never recovered in an 8-1 loss to the Charlotte Knights (14-20) on Wednesday night at Coolray Field.
Decisive Plays: Charlotte took the early lead on a sacrifice fly by Carlos Perez in the first inning and extended the lead to 3-0 by the end of the sixth inning. The Knights effectively put the game out of reach with three runs in the sixth inning to lead 6-0. With Gwinnett trailing 8-0 in the ninth, Eli White cracked an RBI single to right field to stave off the shutout.
Key Contributors: White (2-for-4, RBI) had the only multi-hit night and the only RBI for the Stripers. Dodd (loss, 6.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO) kept Gwinnett within striking distance for much of the night. For Charlotte, Angelo Castellano (3-for-4, HR, 2 RBIs) had a game-high three hits while Perez and Wilmer Difo each collected two RBIs.
Noteworthy: The quality start for Dodd was his second of the season, placing him in a tie with Darius Vines and Bryce Elder for most on the team this season. Infielder David Fletcher pitched for the first time in his professional career in the ninth inning, allowing just one hit in a scoreless frame.
Next Game (Thursday, May 9): Gwinnett vs. Charlotte, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. RHP Darius Vines (0-0. 4.38 ERA ) will start for Gwinnett against RHP Nick Nastrini (0-3, 7.56 ERA) for Charlotte. It's Michelob Ultra Thirsty Thursday at Coolray Field, as fans age 21 and older can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each. Fans can also purchase the Pickleball Paddle Pack which provides a Stripers-branded Pickleball paddle and a field box ticket for just $27.
