SWB Game Notes - June 25

June 25, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Buffalo Bisons (33-41) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (34-39)

Game 74 | Home Game 38 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Sunday, June 25, 2023 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

RHP Paxton Schultz (0-2, 4.20) vs RHP Randy Vasquez (2-7, 5.37)

FIRST HALF FLYING - Triple-A baseball is set to finish up the first half after this final week of games. The record resets to begin the start of the second half at Syracuse. The playoff format takes the best record of all 20 teams in the International League from each half for the first round. Then the winner will take on the champion of the Pacific Coast League.

AMAZING ARMS - As a pitching staff, the RailRiders rank first among Triple-A teams this week. They have the lowest cumulative ERA, 2.15, and in earned runs, with just 10 given up. On the season, the team has recorded a 4.65 earned run average, third lowest in the International League. The arms have struck out 666 batters, while walking just 297. Their 19 saves is second to only Norfolk in the IL lead by Greg Weissert's six.

CHAPPY HAPPY - Andres Chaparro has hit four homers this week, including his second grand slam of the season. He is batting .278 in five games with eight runs batted in. Chaparro also reecorded a triple in the win on Saturday.

BUFFALO BRINGS BAD WEATHER - This is the third time this season that the RailRiders have had a rain delay against the Bisons. Two of them were also the two longest delays of the year. Last night, the rain held the contest up for 41 minutes. On Friday, the rain was for an hour and 39 minutes before first pitch. Back on April first, the game was delayed an hour and 41 minutes.

FIELDING FAUX PAS- The RailRiders have committed a total of 70 errors on the season with one made last night. This puts them third in the International League in this category two teams at 74. Andres Chaparro has the most with 11. Buffalo has made 48 miscues. Visalia leads all of Minor League Baseball with 104 errors.

HOMER HEAVEN- The RailRiders were the first International League team to hit 100 home runs and they now have 121. Buffalo has just 50 as a team, the least amount in all of Triple-A. The New York Yankees have totaled 112. The RailRiders have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests in this season. SWB homered 20 times against Charlotte, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Estevan Florial leads the team with nineteen.

WHO'S ON FIRST -The RailRiders have had seven different first basemen this season. Andres Chaparro leads the way with 27 starts, while Billy McKinney has made 23 starts there. Mickey Gasper and Jake Bauers have also played their hands at first base this season. Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez each made their first professional start at the corner this season and now have each defended there a couple of times. Franchy Cordero also played a handful of frames at first.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has four birthdays in June. Oswald Peraza turns 23 on June 15 while the following day Will Warren turns 24. On the 18th of the month, Jamie Westbrook turns 28 and finally Michael Feliz turns 30 on June 28.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect outfielder Elijah Dunham (#16 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#7) , Randy Vasquez (#12), and Clayton Beeter (#13) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this summer.

International League Stories from June 25, 2023

