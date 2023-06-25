Keuchel Impresses in Debut, But Saints Lose Rain Shortened Game 7-3

TOLEDO, OH - The first half of the 2023 season came to a close with a great story line and a thud all in one game. Dallas Keuchel, making his 2023 pitching debut, was impressive across 4.0 innings. Unfortunately, the bullpen couldn't hold a two-run lead in a 7-3 rain shortened six inning loss to the Toledo Mud Hens at Fifth Third Field on Sunday afternoon. The Saints finished the first half 43-31.

With nobody on and two outs in the second, the Saints scored two runs without a ball leaving the infield. Mark Contreras walked and then stole second. Anthony Prato walked putting runners at first and second. Contreras and Prato pulled off a double steal putting runners at second and third. Elliot Soto followed with an RBI single off the barehand of pitcher Blair Calvo giving the Saints a 1-0 lead. Andrew Stevenson extended his hitting streak to 13 games with an RBI infield single to third making it 2-0.

Dallas Keuchel got his first start for the Saints and was impressive as he retired the side in order in the first, getting back-to-back strikeouts and a flyout to right.

After a leadoff single in the second, Keuchel got a ground ball double play off the bat of Johan Camargo and a groundout from Andre Lipcius to end the inning.

The lone mistake Keuchel made came in the third. After striking out Michael Papierski to lead off the inning, Andrew Knapp hit a solo homer to left, his fifth of the season, cutting the Saints lead to 2-1. Keuchel bounced back with a strikeout of Grant Witherspoon before getting a slow tapper back to the mound off Parker Meadows to end the inning.

Keuchel's final inning was the fourth when he danced around a little trouble. After showing why he is a five-time Gold Glove winner snaring a hot smash back to the box, he gave up back-to-back singles to Justyn-Henry Malloy and Rizzo putting runners at first and second. Keuchel would get out of the inning with two ground ball outs to short. Keuchel went 4.0 innings allowing one run on four hits while striking out four. He threw 54 pitches, 36 for strikes and got 11 swings and misses.

The Saints used Ashton Goudeau's inability to throw strikes to their advantage in the sixth. Chris Williams and Trevor Larnach started the inning with back-to-back walks. Andrew Bechtold looped a single into center loading the bases. With one out, Prato walked forcing in Williams giving the Saints a 3-1 lead.

Just before the rains came, the Mud Hens would grab the lead in the bottom of the inning as the first four hitters reached against Austin Schulfer. Malloy led off with a walk, moved to second on a single by Rizzo, and scored on an RBI double from Camargo cutting the Saints lead to 3-2. Lipcius singled home both runners giving the Mud Hens a 4-3 lead. Schulfer was removed for Cody Laweryson who got the first batter he faced on a strikeout. Andrew Knapp then doubled putting runners at second and third. After a fielder's choice cut down Lipcius at the plate, Parker Meadows gave the Mud Hens a 6-3 lead with a two-run double to center. Nick Solak added to the lead with an RBI single to right-center making it 7-3.

The Saints are off on Monday and Tuesday and return to action on Wednesday for the first game of a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves) at CHS Field at 1:07 p.m. The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities, the Bally Live app (free), and MiLB.TV (subscription), and heard on KFAN Plus 96.7 FM.

