Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 25 vs. Omaha

June 25, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Omaha Storm Chasers (37-34) vs. Rochester Red Wings (34-38)

Sunday, June 25, 2023 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Alec Marsh (1-0, 1.80) vs. RHP Wily Peralta (2-4, 4.84)

WILD WAY TO END IT: The Rochester Red Wings walked off the Omaha Storm Chasers, 3-2, Saturday night, snapping a three-game losing streak when SS RICHIE MARTIN scored via a wild pitch...LHP ANTHONY BANDA struck out the most batters (7) in an outing since 2018 in his fifth start for the Wings...1B MATT ADAMS smashed a game-tying home run, his second long ball in as many days, giving Rochester their 27th homer in June...three Wings batters extended their on-base streaks in the win, including Martin, who has now reached safely in a team-leading 19 games...RHP WILY PERALTA starts today for Rochester as the Wings close out the first half of the season.

WALK-OFF WIN(G)S: SS RICHIIE MARTIN scored on a wild pitch to give the Wings a walk-off victory last night...this marked Rochester's sixth walk-off win of the year, and first since 6/15 against SWB...

Rochester now posts a 5-3 record when the game is tied after eight innings.

No Red Wings team since at least 2005 has won via walk-off wild pitch.

OH U WENT: After 1B MATT ADAMS's eighth-inning homer, which had the biggest win probability swing in the game (32.4), the Wings have now collected 27 homers in the month of June, four more than their April and May totals (24 each) with four games left to play...

After the win, the Wings are now 23-22 when homering.

QUADRUPLE DOUBLE: The Red Wings recorded four doubles in yesterday's win, marking the most in a single game since 6/11 at Worcester (4), and the seventh time recording four doubles in a game...Rochester has collected 4+ doubles in a single game 10 times this season and rank 10th among IL teams in the two-bagger (135) category...

After ranking second-to-last in doubles in the month of April (34), Rochester ranked in the top spot for the month of May (64), out-doubling all 20 International League teams.

CUS I WALK IT OUT: Rochester collected five walks in their third-straight game, and their fifth time in six games (27 since 6/18)...after walking just 64 times in April (ranked last in IL), and 117 times in the month of May (14th in IL), Rochester has 84 free passes through 21 games in June...their 270 walks through 72 games is the fewest in Minor League Baseball among teams that have played at least 70 games...

Rochester's four walks per game set put them on pace to end the month with 100 free passes.

PLS BE GENTLE: Rochester recorded the three slowest exit velocities on hits last night...this followed two-straight contests where the Wings collected the top two exit velos against the Storm Chasers...RF BLAKE RUTHERFORD's sixth-inning single was the softest hit ball of the game (that resulted in a hit), coming off the bat at 58.4 MPH, his softest hit of the season...DH FRAMIL REYES collected a single in the first inning that traveled 72.8 MPH, and C LUIS TORRENS's double came off the bat at 77.3 MPH...

Two Rochester hits, including 1B MATT ADAMS's game-tying home run, registered over 100 MPH.

BIG BANDA BRAND: LHP ANTHONY BANDA logged his longest outing of the season in his 14th game (5th start) this year, allowing one earned run with seven strikeouts through 5.0 innings of work...this marked the most strikeouts he's recorded in a game since 5/26/18 against Baltimore as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays, and his first start of at least 5.0 innings since 5/23/21 against Reno, with Sacramento (SF)...

Banda collected 16 swings and misses last night, fourth-most among International League pitchers and two off the lead.

The southpaw holds a 3.94 ERA (7 ER/16.0) through five appearances as a starter this year, versus a 9.90 ERA (11 ER/10.0 IP) in nine relief appearances.

FILTHY RICH: SS RICHIE MARTIN collected a seventh-inning RBI single in last night's game, extending his team-leading on-base streak to 19 games (.255, 14-for-55 since 5/26)...Martin went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a walk-off run in the win...his streak is now tied for the third-longest active streak in the International League...

Martin's single snapped Rochester's 0-for-17 skid with runners in scoring position, dating back to 6/22.

ADAM BOMB: 1B MATT ADAMS launched a game-tying solo home run in the eighth, part of a 2-for-4 night at the plate...the homer was his 11th of the season, tying him with LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN for the team lead...the lefty also logged his 13th double of the season in the win, and leads the team in total bases (102)...

11 home runs through 6/24 is his most since 2018 with Washington (13).

Two of his 11 homers have been of the game-tying variety.

