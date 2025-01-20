Swarm Repay the Gold in Victory on MLK Day

January 20, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Greensboro Swarm News Release







(GREENSBORO, N.C.) - In a nail-biting showdown at the Novant Health Fieldhouse, the Greensboro Swarm (6-4) secured a 112-111 victory over the Grand Rapids Gold (5-6) this Monday on MLK Day. The rematch kept the fans on the edge of their seats until the final buzzer.

KJ Simpson and Marcus Garrett led the Swarm, each securing season-best performances. Simpson had 34 points on 13-of-21 shooting, adding five rebounds and three assists. Garrett complemented him with 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field, including four three-pointers.

The Swarm started strong but found themselves in a back-and-forth battle with the Gold. Reggie Perry contributed 15 points and six rebounds, while Keyontae Johnson chipped in 19 points and six assists. On assignment from the Hornets, Tidjane Salaün made his G League debut, contributing 10 points, nine rebounds, and four assists in the win.

Despite a standout 36-point performance from Grand Rapids' two-way Trey Alexander, leading all scorers, the Swarm's resilience in the second half propelled them to victory.

Greensboro goes on to meet the Birmingham Squadron (New Orleans Pelicans affiliate) on Thursday, January 23 at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Novant Health Fieldhouse.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.