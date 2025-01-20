Stars Shoot over Remix to Record Franchise-High 23 Three Pointers

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Salt Lake City Stars (5-4), the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, defeated the Rip City Remix (3-4) (Portland Trail Blazers affiliate), 130-107, Monday night at the Chiles Center.

Salt Lake City set a franchise record for made three-pointers with 23 on the night behind a career-high performance from guard Max Abmas. The former Texas and Oral Roberts standout netted a career-best 34 points (11-of-18 FG), while doubling his previous career-high from beyond the arc (5) with 10 triples. Four additional Salt Lake City players reached double-figures, with forward Justin Lewis ranking second on the Stars stat sheet with 22 points (7-of-16 FG). Lewis also finished with a team-high 12 rebounds and tied with Stars guard Dereon Seabron for a team-leading six assists.

The Stars opened the game with a strong offensive quarter from beyond the arc, connecting with 50% (6-12) of their three-point attempts in the first frame. Salt Lake City forward Dane Goodwin would account for two of the team's made threes, netting both of his three-point attempts and finishing the quarter with a game-high ten points (4-of-5 FG). Salt Lake City would enter the second ahead by nine, 30-21.

The Remix retaliated in the second quarter, going on a 7-0 scoring run in response to a dunk from Lewis. A quick timeout from Salt Lake City allowed the visitors to retake control, finishing the half with four scorers in double figures, as Rip City trailed by eight (60-52).

Despite giving up a 7-0 run to their opponent to open the third, Salt Lake City regained their momentum, going on to lead by as many as 30 points in the quarter before taking a 99-72 advantage into the fourth.

Salt Lake City held their advantage in the final frame as Abmas scored his tenth three of the night with 2:47 left in regulation. The Stars eclipsed the 130-point mark with a late Babacar Sane three, before defeating the Remix, 130-107.

Rip City was led by assignment forward Rayan Rupert who finished with 27 points (10-of-20 FG), five rebounds, and seven assists.

The Stars will return on Wednesday, Jan. 23, to rematch against the Rip City Remix once more at the Chiles Center. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. MT and be broadcast LIVE on ESPN+.

