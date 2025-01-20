Gold Fall to the Long Island Nets 94-108

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (Jan. 14, 2025) - The Grand Rapids Gold (3-5) suffered a tough loss at home against the Long Island Nets (3-4) 94-108. The Gold were unable to get into a rhythm tonight, unable to hold a lead beyond the first few minutes of the game. The Nets were able to extend their lead by as much as 18 points by the fourth quarter. The Gold loss could be attributed to the 18 turnovers that ultimately cost them 20 points compared to just 14 for 12 points for the Nets. The impressive Gold shooting was not on its usual display tonight, shooting 62.5% from the free throw line, 34.2% beyond the arc and 39.6% from the field. The Nets shot 63.2%, 36.4% and 52.6%.

Despite the loss, Two-Way player PJ Hall recorded his seventh double-double in a row with 30 points, 18 rebounds and 6 assists. Tevian Jones was also a lead scorer tonight with 14 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists. Jahmir Young recorded points in the double-digits as well with 11 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists. Two-Way player Spencer Jones came off the bench to contribute an additional 11 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists.

The entire starting five for the Nets recorded points in the double digits. Drew Timme led the charge with a double-double of 24 points and 13 rebounds. Tyson Etienne was not far behind with 22 points, 7 assists and 3 rebounds. Tre Scott recorded 17 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists. Both Kendall Brown and Killian Hayes played well on both sides of the ball, Brown with 15 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists and Hayes with 14 points, 9 assists and 5 rebounds.

The Grand Rapids Gold will face off against the Raptors 905 home at Van Andel Arena this Thursday January 16th. The game can be seen live on NBAGLeague.com.

