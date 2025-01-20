Hustle Win Overtime Thriller over Texas

January 20, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (3-4), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, defeated the Texas Legends (3-6) 129-123 in overtime at Comerica Center.

Memphis had seven players score in double-figures, led by Yuki Kawamura who scored 20 points. DJ Steward added 19 points off the bench. Armando Bacot tallied 18 points and eight rebounds. On assignment from the Grizzlies, GG Jackson II contributed 16 points, seven rebounds and a career-high seven assists. Miles Norris totaled 16 points and eight rebounds. Zyon Pullin registered 14 points and six assists. Nate Hinton finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Brandon Williams paced the Legends with 27 points and 12 assists. Kessler Edwards tallied 21 points and eight rebounds. Jazian Gortman contributed 15 points and 10 assists. Warith Alatishe totaled 13 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.

Memphis opened the fourth quarter on a 13-3 run to take a 12-point lead. Fueled by an 18-4 run, Texas took a 121-118 lead with 29 seconds remaining. Jackson II split a pair of free throws with 6.4 seconds to send the game into overtime.

Texas opened the overtime period with an Alatishe dunk. The Hustle scored eight unanswered to win the game as a Bacot layup saw Memphis reach the target score of 128.

Memphis assisted on 30 of 51 field goals while shooting 51 percent from the field. The Hustle scored 28 points off turnovers. Memphis outrebounded Texas 47-42 and added 14 second chance points.

The two teams will complete the two-game set in Texas on Monday, Jan. 20, at 3:30 p.m. CT.

