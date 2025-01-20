Spurs Dominate Vipers

AUSTIN, Texas. - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (3-6), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, faced a 136-81 defeat against the Austin Spurs (6-4) on Monday afternoon at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The Spurs tipped-off the game with a dominant performance which carried on throughout the entire game which secured the team a 136-81 victory over the visiting Vipers.

Jamaree Bouyea led all scorers with 31 points. Kyle Rode had 21 points followed by Malachi Flynn who had 16 points.

Kevin Cross Jr. paved the way for the Vipers with a career-high 26 points and a career-high 16 rebounds. Teddy Allen contributed 17 points.

On Saturday, Jan. 25 the Vipers will face off against the Mexico City Capitanes at 7:00 p.m. CST at Bert Ogden Arena. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive an adult replica Vipers jersey courtesy of Lone Star National Bank. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.

