Bouyea Drops Season-High 31 in Spurs Win over Vipers, 136-81

January 20, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

AUSTIN (Jan. 20, 2025) - The Austin Spurs (6-4) defeated the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (3-6) by 55 points, 136-81, on Monday afternoon at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, marking their second-largest margin of victory in franchise history.

Jamaree Bouyea led Austin with a season-high 31 points, including 5 three-pointers. Kyle Rode added 21 points, and Two-Way forward Harrison Ingram recorded a double-double with 10 points and 16 rebounds for the Spurs.

The Spurs shot 50% from beyond the arc in the first quarter to take a 39-17 lead. Austin extended its lead in the second, outscoring Rio Grande Valley 30-21 to go up 69-38 at halftime. Bouyea led the Spurs with 26 first-half points, while Teddy Allen paced the Vipers with 15. Austin continued its dominance in the second half, outscoring the Vipers 67-43 to secure the victory.

Kevin Cross Jr. led Rio Grande Valley with 26 points and 16 rebounds. Allen finished with 17 points and 9 rebounds for the Vipers.

NEXT UP:

The Spurs host the San Diego Clippers for back-to-back games on Jan. 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. CT at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The games will be available to watch on the G League App.

