Legends Secure Win over Memphis Hustle Behind Lucas' Career Night

January 20, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







Frisco, Tx - The Texas Legends (4-6) responded with a strong performance to secure a 113-104 victory over the Memphis Hustle (3-5) in the second game of their back-to-back series at Comerica Center. The win came in front of a sold out crowd of 6,000+ and featured standout performances from several Legends players.

Jarod Lucas led the way for the Legends, putting up a season-high 33 points while shooting an impressive 9-of-15 from beyond the arc. Tanner Holden was a force on the boards, grabbing a team-high 10 rebounds to go along with his season-high 16 points and five assists. Tyson Walker added 14 points and dished out a team-leading eight assists, orchestrating the Legends' offense.

The Hustle started strong, taking an early lead, but the Legends mounted a comeback in the second half. Texas dominated the third quarter, outscoring Memphis. The Legends also controlled the boards, outrebounding Memphis 52-44, with Jamarion Sharp contributing 15 points and eight rebounds, Max Fiedler's eight rebounds, and Warith Alatishe's all-around contributions with 14 points, eight rebounds, and three steals.

Memphis was led by DJ Steward and Yuki Kawamura, who each tallied 24 points. Kawamura also dished-out 14 assists, while Armando Bacot pulled down 12 rebounds for the Hustle. Despite Memphis's balanced attack, their struggles from three-point range (24.4%) proved costly.

With the win, the Legends snapped Memphis's momentum and split the two-game series. Texas will look to build on this victory as they prepare for their five-game road trip.

The Legends return to action on Thursday, January 23rd, as they travel to Stockton to take on the Stockton Kings. Tip-off is set for 9:00 PM CT, and the game will be available to stream on ESPN+ and Urban Edge Network. For updates and more information, visit www.TexLegends.com.

The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.