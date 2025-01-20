Grand Rapids Gold Announce First-Ever Fan Design Jersey Contest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Gold, the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, are excited to announce their first-ever Fan Design Jersey Contest, giving fans a unique opportunity to make their one-of-a-kind Gold jersey. One lucky winner will have their design brought to life, with the Gold wearing the jersey during Fan Appreciation Night, the final home game of the season, on Saturday, March 29th at 7 p.m. EST at Van Andel Arena.

Presented by Founders Brewing Co., the contest invites fans of all ages and artistic abilities to create their own Grand Rapids Gold jersey. After the game, the team will auction off the jerseys, with proceeds benefiting a local charity.

How to Enter:

Download the jersey template provided by the Gold or use another template of your choice.

Upload your completed design through the official contest submission portal.

The submission deadline is Friday, February 7th, 2025 at 12 p.m. EST. The winning design will be selected by a panel of judges.

