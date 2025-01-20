Westchester Outlasts Windy City in Overtime

January 20, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, could not keep up with the Westchester Knicks in a 105-110 overtime loss on Monday afternoon. Windy City guard Jordan Hall led all scorers with 29 points, his 2024-25 season-best, shooting over 50% from within and beyond the arc.

Chicago Bulls two-way forward/center Adama Sanogo notched another double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds, his eleventh of the season. Sanogo achieved franchise history, surpassing Marko Simonivić to become Windy City's all-time leading rebounder. In two years with the Bulls, Sanogo has taken down 731 rebounds.

The first half saw 11 lead changes and six ties as Windy City and Westchester traded buckets. Westchester forward Chuma Okeke led all scorers with 18 points after two, sinking four three-pointers. Westchester was efficient from beyond the arc in the second half which, coupled with a clutch three by Knicks guard Jamal Bey, sent the game into overtime. With a target score of 110, costly turnovers by the Bulls paved the way to a Knicks win.

Westchester had three players with 20+ points. Guard Donovan Williams led with 27 and was closely followed by Okeke (25) and Bey (23). Okeke neared a triple-double, pairing his 25 points with 12 rebounds and seven assists.

With the loss, Windy City falls to 5-6 in the regular season, while Westchester improves to 8-4.

The Bulls finish January on the road, taking on the Long Island Nets this Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6pm CT and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

