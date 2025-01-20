Santa Cruz Warriors Drop Tight Game to Stockton, Losing to the Kings 125-121

January 20, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - After battling back from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter, the Santa Cruz Warriors (6-3) were unable to complete the comeback against the Stockton Kings (8-2), losing 125-121 at Kaiser Permanente Arena on Monday afternoon.

Forward Kevin Knox II tied his career high in scoring, recording 39 points and nine rebounds. Guard Yuri Collins earned his third double-double of the season, tallying a career-high 23 points, 14 assists, and two steals. Forward Blake Hinson also had a career-night, scoring a season-high 19 points off the bench, on 5-of-9 three-point shooting. Forward Jackson Rowe recorded 16 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists, while center Seth Maxwell contributed 10 points and seven rebounds.

Two-way forward/center Isaac Jones led the Kings with 42 points and five rebounds and two-way guard Mason Jones recorded 22 points and eight rebounds. Guard Dexter Dennis scored 19 points off the bench on 7-of-10 shooting from the floor. Sacramento Kings' assignee Colby Jones finished the contest with 13 points and seven rebounds, while Skal Labissiere contributed 11 points and six rebounds for the Kings.

Santa Cruz found early success on both ends of the court, quickly scoring on their first possession of the contest with a tip-in layup from Maxwell and holding their opponent to single-digit scoring through the first six minutes of the quarter for the second game in a row. The Kings fought to prevent the home side from finding an early foothold, but eight different Warriors logged first quarter points to give the Sea Dubs a 28-23 advantage at the end of the period. Stockton countered in the second quarter, clawing back in front with a 9-0 run to reclaim a 38-35 lead with 8:09 left in the first half. Knox scored a season-high 23 points in the first half to keep the game close, but Santa Cruz ultimately entered the break narrowly trailing the visiting Kings, 67-61.

The Warriors stayed hot on the heels of the Kings in the third quarter, matching the visitors shot-for-shot until a 10-5 swing brought Santa Cruz right back into the game, 78-75, halfway through the period. The Sea Dubs pulled within one point with 1:20 remaining, but the Kings scored the final bucket of the period to enter the final frame with a slim 92-89 advantage. Stockton opened the fourth quarter with their largest run of the game to give them a 110-93 edge before back-to-back three-pointers from Hinson brought the Warriors within single digits once more. The offensive mantle quickly shifted to Collins, who scored the next 11 Santa Cruz points to once again bring the Warriors within one point, 116-115, with two minutes left to play. Despite multiple clutch baskets from the Sea Dubs - including a three-pointer from Knox with 12.2 seconds remaining to keep the home team within one possession - the Warriors were unable to flip the lead in their favor and fell to the Kings, 125-121.

The Warriors will travel to take on the Clippers in San Diego on Wednesday, January 22, at 7:00 PM before returning home for a back-to-back series against the Salt Lake City Stars on Friday, January 24, and Saturday, January 25. Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400, email scwtickets@warriors.com, or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.