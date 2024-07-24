Swanson's Start Sends Tourists Back into the Win Column

GREENSBORO- The Asheville Tourists snapped their six-game losing skid on Wednesday evening with an impressive 5-1 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers. Nic Swanson matched a season-high with six innings pitched while Anthony Sherwin and Cam Fisher each belted a Home Run for the Tourists.

Sherwin's longball in the top of the third opened the scoring. It was his fifth Homer of the season. Austin Deming padded the Asheville lead with a two-run double in the top of the fifth. Swanson pitched five shutout frames before allowing a leadoff Home Run in the sixth. The right-hander bounced back, retired three of the next four hitters, and turned in the quality start for his third win of the campaign.

Fisher gave the Tourists some insurance with a two-run Homer in the top of the eighth. Fisher's deep shot to centerfield was his third Home Run in the last four games. Asheville's bullpen combination of Ian Foggo, Kelly Austin, and Layne Henderson pitched the final three innings and the trio remained unscathed.

The victory leveled the series with the Grasshoppers at one game apiece. Asheville and Greensboro are back in action on Thursday night with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30pm ET.

