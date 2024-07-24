Russo Sharp in Debut, Claws Roll 8-2 for Fourth Straight Win

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Luke Russo gave up one run in five innings in his Jersey Shore debut as the BlueClaws cruised to an 8-2 win over Aberdeen on Wednesday afternoon at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Jersey Shore (15-11/53-39) has now won four in a row and 12 of their last 15 games overall.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the first inning when William Bergolla scored on an error. After Aberdeen tied it in the third on an RBI double from Tavian Josenberger, Jersey Shore re-claimed the lead in the third on a base hit by Keaton Anthony.

Jersey Shore then tacked on two more in the fourth. Zach Arnold's RBI single made it 3-1 and another scored when Emaarion Boyd grounded into a double play.

Two more came home in the seventh. Felix Reyes doubled in Emaarino Boyd and then scored on a SAC fly from Keaton Anthony. Then in the eighth, another came in on a throwing error while Reyes' SAC fly scored Arnold.

Russo had four 1-2-3 innings in the five that he pitched. He was followed by Charles King, Jaydenn Estanista, and Wen-Hui Pan who threw a scoreless inning each. Wesley Moore gave up one run in the ninth for the final margin.

Arnold had three hits in the win for the BlueClaws, his fourth three-hit game of the season. He is now 17-45 in July.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 7:05 pm. LHP Braeden Fausnaught starts for Jersey Shore.

