Perfect Pair Leads to 4-1 Wilmington Win

July 24, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

The Wilmington Blue Rocks won game two of their six-game series against the Hudson Valley Renegades by a score of 4-1 in a tight contest.

It was a pitching duel early on in the game between the two starters, Wilmington's Seth Shuman and Hudson Valley's Trent Sellers. Both starters were perfect, with Shuman pitching four innings and Sellers pitching 3.2 innings.

After both starters were removed from the game, Wilmington's offense was able to get going. The Blue Rocks were able to plate the first two runs of the game in the bottom of the fifth inning. It all began when T.J. White walked and Marcus Brown singled. Johnathan Thomas came up to the plate and laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt to advance the runners to second and third. This brought up Elijah Nunez, who hit a sacrifice fly into left field to bring White home. Phillip Glasser then hit a ball into the left-centerfield gap to score Brown from second, making it a 2-0 game.

Hudson Valley responded in the top of the sixth inning. Cole Gabrielson singled into left field, which was followed by another single that hit off the pitcher and allowed Gabrielson to reach third. Another single from Roc Riggio made it a 2-1 game.

The Blue Rocks extended their lead back to two runs when Maxwell Romero Jr. hit a drive into deep right field, making the score 3-1.

The Blue Rocks put another insurance run on the board in the bottom of the eighth inning. Murphy Stehly hit a single with one out that got the inning going. There was then a throwing error on a backpick attempt by the Hudson Valley catcher that allowed Stehly to advance to third. Joe Naranjo walked, which brought up Romero Jr., who hit a sacrifice fly to make the lead 4-1.

Wander Arias, Miguel Gomez, and Matt Cronin combined for five innings, allowing three hits, one run, no walks, and three strikeout out of the bullpen.

The Blue Rocks and the Renegades will play game three of this series tomorrow at 6:35 p.m.

