Lara's RBI Single Lifts Brooklyn to 2-1 Walk-Off Win in 10

July 24, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - In a low scoring affair, SS Wilfredo Lara's RBI single in the 10th scored DH Donovan Antonia to hand the Cyclones a 2-1 walk-off victory over the Rome Emperors on Wednesday afternoon. Brooklyn utilized a two-run bottom half of the 10th, showcasing a quick response after the Emperors scored the automatic runner in the top half of the frame.

Not only did Lara provide the winner, but he also notched his 23rd multi-hit game of the season. The victory marks Brooklyn's third win in walk-off fashion of the season, and first since July 19th against Jersey Shore.

RHP Jack Wenninger was just about as good as it gets in his Maimonides Park debut. The Illinois product hurled five shutout innings, surrendering only one hit. It's the second straight contest in which Brooklyn's starter did not surrender an earned run, after RHP Jonathan Pintaro coughed up just an unearned run over 4.2 innings of work on Tuesday.

Beyond just Wenninger, Rome could not crack Brooklyn's bullpen either. RHPs Jeffrey Colon and Henry Henry combined on three shutout one-hit innings, while RHP Justin Lawson allowed only the automatic runner in the 10th to come home and score en route to his first professional career victory.

All three runs scored on Wednesday came in the extra frame. A groundout from DH Jace Grady got the automatic runner up to third with one out. From there, C Adam Zebrowski plated him on an RBI single to spoil Brooklyn's shutout. Still, Lawson was able to bear down, allowing no further damage thanks to a couple of flyouts.

Moments later, Brooklyn mustered some offense of its own. 3B Jeffrey De Los Santos was the automatic runner, and promptly took third on a wild pitch. A second wild pitch allowed De Los Santos to take home and tie the game as LF Kellum Clark walked.

Brooklyn's chances to walk it off in 10 took a hit though, as a strike 'em out, throw 'em out double play erased the traffic on the bases with two gone.

Still, with two outs, Antonia singled, CF Nick Morabito walked, setting the stage for Lara's walk-off hit to plate Antonia from second and give Brooklyn its second win in as many games so far in the series.

Brooklyn can clinch a series split at the very least with a victory on Thursday, when they meet Rome yet again at 7:00. RHP Jonah Tong (3-2, 3.14 ERA) is expected to toe the slab for Brooklyn, against Rome's LHP Mitch Farris (2-3, 3.26 ERA).

