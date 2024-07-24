Wilmington Stifles Renegades Wednesday

July 24, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington, Del. - Led by strong pitching the Wilmington Blue Rocks earned their second win of the series on Wednesday afternoon, defeating the Hudson Valley Renegades 4-1 at Frawley Stadium.

Trent Sellers got the start for the Renegades and shut the Blue Rocks down across 3.2 perfect innings while striking out four. Across his last three appearances, Sellers has retired 28 consecutive batters, and he has not allowed an earned run in his last 20.2 innings in his last seven games.

Wilmington's Seth Shuman was just as good, turning in 4.0 innings without allowing a baserunner.

The Blue Rocks broke through in the bottom of the fifth against Sebastian Keane (6-7). T.J. White walked and Marcus Brown singled, recording the first hit of the game for either team. A Johnathon Thomas sacrifice bunt advanced the runners to second and third, Elijah Nunez drove home White with a sacrifice fly to put Wilmington on the board. An RBI single by Phillip Glasser in the next at-bat scored Brown and made it 2-0.

The Renegades answered back in the top of the sixth. Cole Gabrielson singled with one out and advanced to third on a Kiko Romero infield single. Roc Riggio knocked in Gabrielson with a single to cut the deficit to 2-1. Riggio now has a hit in 28-of-his-last-32 games.

Maxwell Romero extended the Wilmington lead to 3-1 with a solo homer in the sixth off Matt Keating. They added a run in the eighth on a Romero sacrifice fly off Indigo Diaz scoring Murphy Stehly. The unearned run was the only blemish against Diaz, making his 2024 Renegades debut with an inning out of the bullpen after being activated off the 60-day Injured List.

The Blue Rocks bullpen allowed just one run on three hits in five innings to secure the victory. Hudson Valley has just seven combined hits in the first two games of the series.

Hudson Valley will look for their first win of the series with Wilmington on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Frawley Stadium, with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network. LHP Kyle Carr (0-6, 6.04) will start for the Renegades, while RHP Bryan Caceres (3-7, 5.30) will throw for the Blue Rocks.

The Renegades return home to Heritage Financial Park on Tuesday, July 30 to begin a series with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. For tickets and more information head to www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

