Grasshoppers Fall to Tourists, 5-4 Wednesday Evening

July 24, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers dropped to the Asheville Tourists on Wednesday, July 24. The Tourists improved to 10-15 on the second half of the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 17-9 as Asheville outhit Greensboro 5-4.

Infielder Jack Brannigan led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 1-4 with a home run, one RBI, and one run scored. Hits for Greensboro were also recorded by Termarr Johnson, Mitch Jebb, and Maikol Escotto.

Leading at the plate for the Tourists was outfielder Cam Fisher as he went 1-3 with a home run, two RBI, and one run scored. Hits for Asheville were also recorded by Logan Cerny, Austin Deming, Luis Encarnacion, and Anthony Sherwin.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Wilber Dotel as he tallied four strikeouts and gave up three hits, three earned runs, and four free bases of work. Dotel took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 7-4 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Asheville was righthanded pitcher Nic Swanson as he tallied five strikeouts and gave up four hits, one earned run, and one free base on six innings of work. Swanson recorded the win for the Tourists and improved to 3-6 on the season.

