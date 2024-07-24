Wednesday's Game Suspended in 8th
July 24, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Hickory Crawdads News Release
Hickory, NC- The Hickory Crawdads' game tonight at LP Frans Stadium was suspended on Wednesday night in the eighth inning with the Crawdads trailing 5-4 against the Greenville Drive. The game will be resumed on Thursday at 6pm prior to the regularly scheduled game.
In the eighth inning, Miguel Ugueto doubled home Allan Castro to give Greenville a 5-4 lead.
In the bottom of the eighth, the umpires called for the tarp with two outs and two runners on as Gleider Figuereo was scheduled to face Greenville reliever Gabriel Jackson.
After a roughly 30 minute delay, the decision was made to suspend the contest until tomorrow at 6pm, where the game will resume.
The scheduled game for tomorrow will be played no earlier than 7pm, or roughly 30 minutes after the completion of the suspended game. Gates will open at 5:30 for patrons attending the contests. Tickets to Thursdays game will be good for the completion of tonight's game and the regularly scheduled 9 inning Thursday game.
Crawdads Pregame will begin at 5:45pm, with the originally scheduled game featuring Mitch Bratt, as the southpaw seeks his seventh win of 2024. The game will air on MiLB.TV, the Bally Live app and hickorycrawdads.com.
Hickory Crawdads' Gleider Figuereo at bat
