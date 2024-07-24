Johnson's 9th Inning Heroics Force Extras But T's Drop 6th Straight

GREENSBORO - The Asheville Tourists and the Greensboro Grasshoppers combined to hit nine Home Runs on Tuesday night and it was Greensboro's walk-off Grand Slam in the 11th inning that did the most damage. The Tourists tied a season-high with five Homers, all solo shots, but fell by a final score of 9-5.

Ryan Johnson blasted two of Asheville's five Home Runs, including a two-out game tying shot over the left field wall in the top of the ninth inning. It was Ryan's second multi-homer game of the year. Narbe Cruz, Cam Fisher, and Luis Baez joined Johnson in the Home Run brigade.

The Tourists pitching was led by newcomer Jackson Nezuh. The right-hander made his SAL debut in style with 4.2 innings pitched, four hits allowed, two runs, and six strikeouts. Asheville took a 4-3 lead into the bottom of the eighth, but Greensboro's Lonnie White Jr. hit a two-run Home Run to give the Grasshoppers the lead. Johnson's tying-blast in the ninth forced extras.

Neither team scored in the tenth and the Tourists failed to score in the top of the 11th. Ashville has dropped their last three extra-inning games after winning an 11-inning thriller on May 7.

Despite the current six-game skid, the Tourists continue to put themselves in position late in games to challenge for a win. Asheville will attempt to secure that victory Wednesday night in Greensboro.

