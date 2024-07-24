Hot Rods Game Notes

Starting Out Right... The Bowling Green Hot Rods opened up another series in excellent fashion, as they defeated the Winston-Salem Dash 7-5 on Tuesday at Bowling Green Ballpark. The offense was propelled by a five-run third inning that included home runs from Xavier Isaac and Brock Jones. Both Jones and Isaac finished the game with multi-hit and multi-RBI performances.

Blasting Brock... Outfielder Brock Jones has really found his bat at Bowling Green Ballpark this season. Jones is hitting .261 at home with eight home runs and 23 RBI. In the month of July alone he is 9-for-27 (.333) with three home runs and nine RBI including a walk-off Grand Slam.

Turning A New Spike... Hot Rods utility man Ryan Spikes has found his bat during the month of July. Spikes is swinging 13-for-39 (.333) over 12 games while accumulating a home run, three doubles, four RBI and supplying five runs for the offense. Spikes also continues to be an asset in the field. Most recently in the Sunday finale at Greenville, Spikes threw the go-ahead runner out at home in the bottom of the seventh from left field.

No Gamble with Garcia... Roel Garcia lll has been a consistent figure on the mound for the Hot Rods the last two months. Over his last seven outings, Garcia has worked through at least five innings or more. In July, Garcia has really settled in. Through two starts, his July ERA sits at 2.31 with a 1-0 record and eight punchouts through 11.2 innings.

